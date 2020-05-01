Five things to do online, May 4-10

Join the Museum of Science’s adults-only SubSpace Sessions, a series of free live events that feature conversations, art experiences, gaming, and other cultural activities. This week check out an audio-visual show from Abraham, billed as a kosher rock artist, combining electronic beats and pop melodies with Middle Eastern harmonies. Free. 7:30 p.m. mos.org/mos-at-home

Get lost in a chat over a good book with Harvard Book Store’s virtual event series, which features five authors in five days this week. Tune in at 7 p.m. to listen to writers including novelist Anna Solomon, journalist Lauren Sandler, and musician Mikel Jollett discuss their latest works. Most events are free; pre-registration is available. harvard.com/events

Advertisement

Tuesday: Downward Dog

Take a break and join the Hands to Heart Center and Boston Public Library for Lunch Break Yoga, streamed live every Tuesday at noon. Refresh your body and mind with a half-hour of inclusive beginner-level yoga. Classes are currently scheduled until the end of May. Free. Recommended for ages 13 and up. bpl.org

Through Sunday: Finding Yourself

Watch Torrey Pines, an autobiographical trans-queer coming-of-age film that blends quirky stop-motion animation with a pop-rock score, available online until May 10 through ArtsEmerson’s Together Apart program. Then join a virtual conversation with director Clyde Petersen on Thursday. Register online for access to the film and live event. Free. artsemerson.org

Thursday: Farm Fun

Join the Trustees of Reservations for This Little Piggy Stayed Home: Cooking and Crafts, streaming on Facebook and Instagram every Thursday at 11:30 a.m. Each week, the instructors at The FARM Institute on Martha’s Vineyard share their favorite recipes and family-friendly home projects. Past sessions have featured recipes such as roasted carrots with carrot-top pesto and activities like natural egg dying. Free. thetrustees.org

Advertisement

___________

Share your event news. Send information on Boston-area happenings to week@globe.com.