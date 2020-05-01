Letters to the editor of the Globe Magazine

My husband and I have been seven-day home delivery subscribers to The Globe since 1979. We are both social workers and are 72 years old. We pay nearly $1,000 a year for this subscription, even at the reduced rate for seniors; we often ask ourselves if it is really worth it. The March 29 issue of the Globe Magazine (with Special Section: Stories from the Week Coronavirus Changed Everything) makes me think, yes, it’s worth it. I am totally in awe that, so soon, you were able to run pieces that address and reflect on what is going on in our homes: recipes that are comforting, guidance on social distance, and even a Connections essay on the topic. We’ll hang in there with you for a bit longer.

Advertisement

Barbara McCauley, Arlington

Whiteout Conditions

By the time I finished reading the (March 29) Your Home: Smart Solutions articles, I thought I had gone snow-blind. Is all decor now only white walls, white cabinets, white countertops, white—or missing—window coverings? Where is the rest for the eyes among this cold, clinical hardscape? Where is the warmth and comfort? I hope that we have reached the end of the pendulum swing on the “airy and open” concept and that we may see some return to warmth, character, eccentricity, and color to feel at home in.

May DeViney, West Chelmsford

Green Hospitals

I had no idea before reading “Curing Hospitals’ Addiction to the Fossil Fuels that Make People Sick” (March 29) that hospitals were contributing so significantly to greenhouse gas emissions. It’s also very encouraging to see what was in the past labeled as a liberal environmental issue, to be properly contextualized as a public health issue that also can reduce health care costs—once creativity is applied to solve problems.

David Bradley, Brooklyn, New York

Advertisement

As the COVID-19 infection unfolds, it is becoming clearer to the public how severely unprepared our society is for a global catastrophe and how climate change is an inevitable shift that must mitigated. COVID-19 or climate change, no lines are drawn; everyone is vulnerable. Collective action is needed to continue existing and growing in a sustainable fashion. Student and community leaders came together online to celebrate the 100th day of the year, April 9, as a reminder of the progress made—and still to be made—in regard to renewable energy, and as a reminder of how very relevant renewable energy is in this unique world under quarantine. Massachusetts has the opportunity to commit to 100 percent renewable energy; this would go a long way to guaranteeing a brighter future for all of us.

Jesse Fischer, coordinator, MassPIRG Students

Thoughts on Aging

To answer Beth Teitell’s question, “When Was the Moment You Turned ‘Old’?” (The Kicker, March 29), it was when I realized I was using the phrase “50 years ago” with authority and ever-increasing regularity.

Carl Carlsen, Winchester

“Old” is not a four-letter word. Young gets characterized as sometimes foolhardy, inexperienced, and naive; old carries images of wisdom, sagacity, and experience. However, for the most part, as in Teitell’s piece, old is portrayed as “the bearer of bad news.” I hope some day, when addressing the concept of aging, the focus will remain on health, engagement, and living. Let’s normalize aging as a necessary element of living, not the alternative to being young.

Advertisement

Terry E. Ruby, Taunton

When you know you’re old: When you start lying about your children’s ages. Oh, and when you see yourself on Zoom. Ouch!

Karen Arnold, Needham

__________________________________

CONTACT US: Write to magazine@globe.com or The Globe Magazine/Comments, 1 Exchange Place, Suite 201, Boston, MA 02109-2132. Comments are subject to editing.