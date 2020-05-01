For sale: Houses under $350,000 in Clinton and Ashland

LOT SIZE 0.35 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $188,000 in 2001

PROS The center entrance hall of this 1890 Colonial glows with the warmth of wide wood floors, and opens to a bright living room at left. Off the dining room, there’s an updated half bath and a bedroom or study with built-in shelves. The kitchen sports a double oven and a tin backsplash, plus a pantry off the back. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with hardwood floors (including a master with double closets), plus a playroom and a bath with claw-foot tub. The landscaped lot is set back from the street and includes a large yard, fruit trees, and detached two-car garage. CONS All four marble fireplaces are bricked-in; the roof above the enclosed porch will need to be replaced soon.

Advertisement

Kimberly Rickman, Rickman Realty, 508-667-4931, KimRickmanRealtor.com

$347,500

203 WEST UNION STREET / ASHLAND

203 West Union Street, Ashland.

SQUARE FEET 912

LOT SIZE 0.31 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $175,000 in 2011

PROS This updated 1953 ranch with shining hardwood floors makes smart use of scant space. Enter into a sunny living room with a wood stove insert and bay window, and continue on to the kitchen with stainless appliances. A bedroom off the kitchen, currently used as a dining room, opens to a screened porch, which overlooks a big backyard with shed and raised garden beds. (Ashland State Park is down the street for other outdoor adventures.) The same room connects back to the main hall, with a newer bathroom and two more bedrooms. The full basement holds a laundry area, work bench, and utility sink. CONS No garage, and Route 135 is a busy road; property has an accepted offer.

Advertisement

Stephanie Stuchlik, Keller Williams, 508-380-5795, 203westunionstreet.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.