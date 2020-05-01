fb-pixel
On the Block

For sale: Houses under $350,000 in Clinton and Ashland

These homes west of Boston come with large lots but modest price tags.

By Jon Gorey Globe Correspondent,Updated May 1, 2020, 16 minutes ago
83 Pleasant Street, Clinton.
$309,000

83 PLEASANT STREET / CLINTON

SQUARE FEET 2,088

LOT SIZE 0.35 acre

BEDROOMS 4 BATHS 1 full, 1 half

LAST SOLD FOR $188,000 in 2001

PROS The center entrance hall of this 1890 Colonial glows with the warmth of wide wood floors, and opens to a bright living room at left. Off the dining room, there’s an updated half bath and a bedroom or study with built-in shelves. The kitchen sports a double oven and a tin backsplash, plus a pantry off the back. Upstairs, there are three bedrooms with hardwood floors (including a master with double closets), plus a playroom and a bath with claw-foot tub. The landscaped lot is set back from the street and includes a large yard, fruit trees, and detached two-car garage. CONS All four marble fireplaces are bricked-in; the roof above the enclosed porch will need to be replaced soon.

Kimberly Rickman, Rickman Realty, 508-667-4931, KimRickmanRealtor.com

$347,500

203 WEST UNION STREET / ASHLAND

203 West Union Street, Ashland.
SQUARE FEET 912

LOT SIZE 0.31 acre

BEDROOMS 3 BATHS 1 full

LAST SOLD FOR $175,000 in 2011

PROS This updated 1953 ranch with shining hardwood floors makes smart use of scant space. Enter into a sunny living room with a wood stove insert and bay window, and continue on to the kitchen with stainless appliances. A bedroom off the kitchen, currently used as a dining room, opens to a screened porch, which overlooks a big backyard with shed and raised garden beds. (Ashland State Park is down the street for other outdoor adventures.) The same room connects back to the main hall, with a newer bathroom and two more bedrooms. The full basement holds a laundry area, work bench, and utility sink. CONS No garage, and Route 135 is a busy road; property has an accepted offer.

Stephanie Stuchlik, Keller Williams, 508-380-5795, 203westunionstreet.com

Jon Gorey is a regular contributor to the Globe Magazine. Send comments to magazine@globe.com.