Montana judge rejects proposal for electronic signature gathering for recreational pot issues

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Montana judge on Thursday denied a request by a group seeking to gather signatures electronically to qualify two recreational marijuana issues for the November ballot amid coronavirus restrictions.

New Approach Montana failed to show that Governor Steve Bullock’s emergency orders related to the coronavirus “specifically suspend ballot initiative petition gathering at this time," District Judge John Larson said in his ruling.

New Approach Montana had petitioned the court to allow it to gather signatures electronically for a proposal to make the use of recreational marijuana legal and taxable. They also want to seek enough signatures for a constitutional amendment that would allow the state to set a legal age for the use of recreational marijuana.