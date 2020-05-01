Trump administration could let researchers study marijuana dispensary products, scientist argues

Sue Sisley of the Scottsdale Research Institute and attorneys representing her facility say the Department of Justice is empowered to waive certain requirements and allow additional researchers to immediately grow their own cannabis for studies without registration under newly proposed regulations .

A scientist in a case that forced the release of a previously “secret” Justice Department document about federally authorized marijuana research this week is now calling on Congress to urge administrative action to more rapidly expand studies into the therapeutic potential of cannabis.

Marijuana Moment is a wire service assembled by Tom Angell, a marijuana legalization activist and journalist covering marijuana reform nationwide. The views expressed by Angell or Marijuana Moment are neither endorsed by the Globe nor do they reflect the Globe’s views on any subject area.

Advertisement

They want lawmakers’ help pressuring the Trump administration to take advantage of a process they say would not necessarily violate international treaties that federal officials have long cited as a reason they’ve been slow to license new cultivators.

On Wednesday, the Justice Department’s Office of Legal Counsel disclosed a memo that seemed to have been used by the Drug Enforcement Administration to justify delaying approval of additional marijuana manufacturers for research purposes. That disclosure was the result of a Freedom of Information Act lawsuit filed by the Scottsdale Research Institute last month.

Attorneys representing the Scottsdale Research Institute said the newly unveiled document helps explains what was happening behind closed doors for several years of inaction and delays after the DEA initially said in 2016 that it would be approving more manufacturers.

But in their new letter to members of Congress, they identify a federal statute that they argue can be used by the attorney general to waive registration requirements, allowing research institutes to immediately grow their own cannabis for studies or to purchase it from licensed dispensaries instead of having to wait until new rigorous licensing rules go into effect.

Advertisement

“That Congress can fix these issues with legislation goes without saying. But what fewer recognize is that this Administration can cut through the regulatory red-tape right now,” Sisley and her lawyers wrote.

“DEA could, for example, exempt licensed Schedule I marijuana researchers from having to obtain a separate registration to manufacture marijuana, provided those researchers agree not to distribute any marijuana they manufacture. Alternatively, it could permit licensed Schedule I marijuana researchers to obtain marijuana from state-legal dispensaries. The executive’s authority to grant waivers under [federal code] is broad.”

The Scottsdale Research Institute is one of dozens of applicants to become federally authorized cannabis cultivators for research purposes. It initially sued the DEA three years after the agency said it would expand cultivation facilities, with the institute alleging an unlawful delay in approvals. That led the agency to announce in March it is proposing new rules to process the applications.

Prior to the document’s release, it was unclear exactly what was holding the DEA up from fulfilling their pledge. The OLC memo, written in 2018 but undisclosed to the public until this week, determined that the DEA’s 2016 announcement about expansion would have violated international treaties — an analysis that the agency had declined to explain to applicants as their proposals languished for years.

The OLC also found, however, that even the current system for marijuana research in the United States — which involves the National Institute on Drug Abuse contracting a single grow facility at the University of Mississippi to produce cannabis and the DEA registering scientists who can obtain it — violates several provisions of international treaty obligations.

Advertisement

In particular, it determined that the existing process violates a provision stipulating that marijuana grown for research must be purchased and possessed by a single federal agency — a policy that the DEA is seeking to adhere to under a recently revised rule change proposal released last month.

But the Scottsdale Research Institute and its attorneys argue there’s a simpler solution, and that’s why they’re circulating a letter to members of Congress imploring action.

“In the United States, doing robust clinical research with marijuana should not be so difficult,” the letter from Sisley and her lawyers to members of the House and Senate says. “Scores of Americans rely on medical marijuana to treat a variety of symptoms, including our nation’s veterans and terminally ill. Not surprisingly, this issue has solid bipartisan support. It also has support among federal agencies including FDA, NIH, and DEA itself.”

Read the full story on Marijuana Moment.