2-alarm blaze rips through Brighton home, displaces 7

A two-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Brighton Friday morning, causing over half a million dollars in damage, injuring one firefighter, and displacing seven residents, fire officials said.
Around 8:30 a.m., about 55 firefighters responded to a report of heavy fire erupting from 37 Snow St., according to Boston fire spokesman Brian Alkins. When the fire extended to a neighboring home at 39 Snow St., a second alarm was ordered.
A video posted to the department’s Twitter account showed 39 Snow St. engulfed in flames, smoke billowing into the sky, as firefighters worked to control the raging inferno.
“[Firefighters] had to deal with low overhead wires from street, close quarters, and the building was set back from the road,” Alkins said. “They did a great job under those conditions to keep the fire from spreading.”
Advertisement
The was the scene that the first alarm companies faced on arrival at the fire at 39 Snow St. Brighton. They did a great job from keeping the fire from spreading to the adjacent buildings. pic.twitter.com/Vpx2ib4rzt— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) May 1, 2020
The fire was extinguished by 9 a.m., Alkins said.
Seven residents were displaced, officials said. One firefighter reported minor injuries, and no occupants were injured.
The cause of the fire is under investigation, Alkins said.
Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.