2-alarm blaze rips through Brighton home, displaces 7

A two-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Brighton Friday morning, causing over half a million dollars in damage, injuring one firefighter, and displacing seven residents, fire officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m., about 55 firefighters responded to a report of heavy fire erupting from 37 Snow St., according to Boston fire spokesman Brian Alkins. When the fire extended to a neighboring home at 39 Snow St., a second alarm was ordered.

A video posted to the department’s Twitter account showed 39 Snow St. engulfed in flames, smoke billowing into the sky, as firefighters worked to control the raging inferno.