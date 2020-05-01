fb-pixel

2-alarm blaze rips through Brighton home, displaces 7

By Matt Berg Globe Correspondent,Updated May 1, 2020, 54 minutes ago
BOSTON, MA - 5/01/2020: A firefighter walks past a lot of debris or material now outside that had to thrown out by firemen at a home on 39 Snow Street Brighton after a rapid response from Boston Fire and other city emergency services for a two alarm fire where occupants had to be evacuated with no injuries. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone fire
BOSTON, MA - 5/01/2020: A firefighter walks past a lot of debris or material now outside that had to thrown out by firemen at a home on 39 Snow Street Brighton after a rapid response from Boston Fire and other city emergency services for a two alarm fire where occupants had to be evacuated with no injuries. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone fireDavid L. Ryan/Globe Staff

A two-alarm blaze ripped through a home in Brighton Friday morning, causing over half a million dollars in damage, injuring one firefighter, and displacing seven residents, fire officials said.

Around 8:30 a.m., about 55 firefighters responded to a report of heavy fire erupting from 37 Snow St., according to Boston fire spokesman Brian Alkins. When the fire extended to a neighboring home at 39 Snow St., a second alarm was ordered.

A video posted to the department’s Twitter account showed 39 Snow St. engulfed in flames, smoke billowing into the sky, as firefighters worked to control the raging inferno.

“[Firefighters] had to deal with low overhead wires from street, close quarters, and the building was set back from the road,” Alkins said. “They did a great job under those conditions to keep the fire from spreading.”

Advertisement

The fire was extinguished by 9 a.m., Alkins said.

Seven residents were displaced, officials said. One firefighter reported minor injuries, and no occupants were injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, Alkins said.

BOSTON, MA - 5/01/2020: Fire fighters stand outside a home at 39 Snow Street Brighton that had a rapid response from Boston Fire and other city emergency services for a two alarm fire where occupants had to be evacuated but no injuries. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone fire
BOSTON, MA - 5/01/2020: Fire fighters stand outside a home at 39 Snow Street Brighton that had a rapid response from Boston Fire and other city emergency services for a two alarm fire where occupants had to be evacuated but no injuries. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone fireDavid L. Ryan/Globe Staff
BOSTON, MA - 5/01/2020: Home at 39 Snow Street Brighton had a rapid response from Boston Fire and other city emergency services for a two alarm fire where occupants had to be evacuated but no injuries. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone fire
BOSTON, MA - 5/01/2020: Home at 39 Snow Street Brighton had a rapid response from Boston Fire and other city emergency services for a two alarm fire where occupants had to be evacuated but no injuries. (David L Ryan/Globe Staff ) SECTION: METRO TOPIC:stand alone fireDavid L. Ryan/Globe Staff

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.