Boston students will not be held back this year, according to new BPS outline

And some kind of graduation could be held citywide.

No Boston Public School student will be held back in their grade this year.

Those are some of the key online learning policies that Superintendent Brenda Cassellius announced Friday, now that it’s clear that students will continue remote instruction until schools close in June.

“We know students are missing their classmates, teachers, and countless meaningful events. We miss them too,’’ Cassellius wrote in a letter to the Boston public school community Friday. ”While we can’t recreate the full classroom experience during this school closure, we can provide enriching learning opportunities and connections for our students.”

The superintendent said the pandemic, which moved school online, has amplified instructional and structural inequities — including access to devices and broadband Internet. Longstanding policies such as retention and attendance have exacerbated the divide, working against efforts to close opportunity gaps, school officials said.

Cassellius said the system will focus on ensuring students are fully supported, including providing structure and a clear set of standards to guide them to the end of the school year in June.

Beginning Monday, all 125 schools must share a class schedule with families and students, and students will have access to their teachers. Each school schedule will include class times, and a school staff member will contact each student at least every three days, the superintendent’s public letter said.

Each week, teachers will record daily attendance, which should include documenting when students complete a learning activity or interact with teachers or staff. Teachers of kindergarten to grade five will record attendance daily, officials said, while the teachers of grades 6 to 12 will record daily attendance by course.

In Boston, only about 50 percent of the district’s more than 50,000 students log in, the Globe previously reported.

The superintendent said that Boston students will receive grades and feedback based on their class projects and tasks, but it won’t be traditional grading. Elementary school children will receive “meets expectations,’’ “approaching expectations,” or “not yet meeting expectations” for the final third term of school.

Students in grades 6 through 12 will receive a Term 3 letter grade if it is above their average grade in the previous terms. Otherwise, the superintendent said, those students will earn a “Pass” or “Incomplete”, and that will not be factored into their final grade.

In addition, no student will be held back in their grade, Cassellius said. Students will have opportunities for summer learning and additional support in the fall.

“If parents believe their child would benefit from repeating their grade,” Cassellius wrote, “they can request a meeting with their teacher.”

The superintendent said the district is working on several opportunities to celebrate graduation citywide.

“We will continue to assess and shift how we meet our students’ needs during this unprecedented closure based on feedback,’’ Cassellius said.

