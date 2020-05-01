Cutting your hair at home amid coronavirus? Those locks could help a child cancer patient in need

Wigs for Kids is a Ohio-based nonprofit that gives free handmade wigs to children who have lost their hair from cancer treatments or other health issues. But since the start of the pandemic, online monetary donations for the nonprofit are down 40 percent and hair donations have fallen 25 percent below weekly average.

“Donating hair is absolutely a life changing experience,” said Jeffrey Paul, founder of Wigs for Kids. “I know it’s not life and death, but it could be life and death to a child’s personality and self-esteem.”

Don’t know what to do with your hair while salons stay closed? Grow it out for children in need and donate the locks to the nonprofits that support them.

Advertisement

“We’re encouraging people to grow out their hair since they’re at home and donations just slowed down,” Paul said.

Wigs for Kids won’t be getting its large annual shipment of hair from the One Mission Buzz Off for Kids with Cancer event at Gillette Stadium until at least the fall, since the event had to be pushed back from its normal date in June due to the pandemic.

One Mission is a nonprofit in Massachusetts that provides local pediatric cancer patients and their families with fun events, free meals, pre-paid hospital parking passes, and nearly 30 other programs and services.

Abby Porosky, managing director of One Mission, said the Buzz Off typically brings in $1 million and is the organization’s largest source of funding each year. Porosky said One Mission has lost 50 to 70 percent of its revenue because the event has been postponed.

But even though the Buzz Off won’t happen for at least a few more months, supporters can still hold online fundraisers, shave their heads from home, and donate through the organization’s website.

“You want to be sensitive to the fact that everybody is going through their own fight right now, but the bottom line is that the world is currently experiencing what a cancer patient and their family go through on a daily basis," Porosky said. "They are getting hit double right now and need help more than ever.”

Advertisement

Wigs for Kids usually asks that professional hair stylists cut any hair that will be donated, as several inches can be lost of it is not done right. Since hair salons in Massachusetts remain closed and will look much different once they reopen, Paul said donors should follow specific guidelines when cutting their hair at home.

The donated hair has to be at least 12 inches long, cannot be treated with hair dye, and must be cut in specific types of ponytails, Paul said. It also has to be dry before it is packaged and shipped to Wigs for Kids.

Paul said extra precautions are in place to make sure the wigs are not carrying COVID-19.

The hair is aerated for about two days before it is taken out of its package by staff members, who are wearing masks and gloves at all times, Paul said. Workers spray the hair with a sanitizing spray when it is first unpacked, and again when the finished wig is placed into a sealed bag to sit for at least a week before it is shipped to a child.

“We normally do most of this anyway," Paul said. "We’re always working to make sure its sterilized and clean.”

Advertisement

Dr. Kristin Moffitt, a pediatric infectious diseases physician at Boston Children’s Hospital, said scientists haven’t studied if COVID-19 survives on hair. However, Moffitt said studies have shown that the virus doesn’t last long on other surfaces.

“It sounds like if you are putting the hair through extensive washing and a validated sanitizing process, the risk for the hair carrying the virus is extremely low,” Moffitt said.

The economic meltdown triggered by the pandemic is particularly difficult for families whose children are fighting cancer, especially among those who have lost their jobs and, often, health care as a result.

Ashley Haseotes, One Mission founder and president, said those families have another issue to face - how to keep their children safe in the face of a ruthless virus that seems to target those with pre-existing medical issues.

“Today, our families are in uncharted waters. Their fear of their immunocompromised children catching COVID-19 is an every-second battle," Haseotes said. "It is up to One Mission and our fellow nonprofits to step up and do whatever we can to raise dollars for these families.”

One Mission provided 10-year-old Ava Girolimetti with vital support during her battle with cancer. Ava, who lives in Concord, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia four years ago. She has spent hundreds of days in the hospital and relapsed two years into her fight.

Her father, Marc Girolimetti, said One Mission staff members gave their family free meals, helped Ava learn how to swallow pills, and kept her spirits up with fun activities while she was hospitalized.

Advertisement

Doctors finally declared Ava cancer free in February, after she had undergone a successful bone marrow transplant last year and spent months in isolation at home with her family.

Since Ava’s immune system hasn’t fully recovered from her treatments, her family rolled her back to her old isolation protocols when the COVID-19 crisis hit Massachusetts in March. She only leaves the house for an occasional walk around the neighborhood and her parents clean their home as rigorously as they did when she was sick, hoping to keep her safe from the virus.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if every single parent of a current cancer patient right now is sitting on the edge, holding their breath and are really nervous,” Girolimetti said.

Ava’s family donated to One Mission when businesses began to shut down and unemployment in the state started to surge. Her father hopes others will do the same in the coming weeks.

“Five dollars can be part of a meal for a family that is exhausted from treatment and living in a hospital for such an extended period of time,” Girolimetti said. “I’ve been on that side for so many days, and it’s so important to be thought of when all you’re worried about is caring for your child.”

For more information on how to donate to these organizations, visit onemission.org and wigsforkids.org.

Advertisement

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.