Do you recognize this boat?

Police in Burlington are trying to find the owner of a boat that was found abandoned near some power lines. On April 27, police posted a photo of the vacated vessel on Facebook in the hopes that someone recognized it. “Hey Captain Ahab! Abandon ship doesn’t mean illegally dump your boat by the power lines!” police wrote on Facebook . “If anyone noticed the now empty trailer parked where their neighbors Galaxy Bowrider used to be please give us a call at 781-272-1212 so that we can discuss their poor navigational choices.”

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

Advertisement

TOO CLOSE FOR COMFORT

At 4:47 p.m. April 17, Melrose police were dispatched to Conant Park to check on a group of teenagers who had gathered on the roof of the concession stand at the park, which was closed. According to the log entry, police reported that the teens were sent on their way and reminded to follow social distancing guidelines.

PARENT, NOT PREDATOR

At 5:03 p.m. March 12, Bridgewater police received a call about a suspicious red Toyota Camry that was parked in the Kingswood Park apartment complex. The caller was concerned because it appeared that the man in the vehicle was watching youngsters playing outside. According to a tweet by police, a cruiser came by and confirmed that the man was indeed watching the children, “because they are his children.”

NO CAUSE FOR ALARM

At 8:02 p.m. March 24, Bridgewater police received a 911 call reporting that a man was lying face down in one of the wash bays of a local car wash. Police tweeted that the cruiser that was dispatched to the scene reported the individual was actually fine, and he was just “conducting maintenance” and “fixing a clogged drain."

Advertisement

CORONAVIRUS CAUSING PEOPLE TO SPEED?

At 8:27 p.m. April 11, Stow police got a call from a woman on South Acton Road who complained that over the last five minutes or so, she had seen two cars wait at the end of the road and then suddenly speed off. She said “since COVID-19 people have been driving faster on the roads.” Police cruisers checked the area and could not locate the vehicles.

MYSTERIOUS CASE OF VANDALISM

On the morning of April 9, a woman in Wellesley told police that a realty sign on her property had been vandalized. Officer John Kane spoke with the woman, who reported that someone had written on the sign “that the realtor had ruined their life.” The message was written in black marker. She said the realty sign had been on the property since the end of February, and up until that point had never been vandalized. Police also noted that “the realtor did not know what the writing may have been in reference to.”

CORONAVIRUS THREATS

At 7:03 p.m. April 7, a landlord came into the Saugus police station and said that he was being threatened by one of his tenants in Everett. According to the log entry, he told police he owns a four-family house and his first-floor tenant was sending him text messages in which he was threatening to “spread the coronavirus to him and his family." Police took a report and documented the allegations.

Advertisement

















Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.