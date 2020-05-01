Five trucks catch fire at Andover construction company

Environmental clean-up crews were on the scene at 46 Lowell Junction Road, where Deloury Industries leases space for its company, Andover fire said in a statement late Friday night.

Four dump trucks and an oil tanker caught fire at an Andover construction company Friday evening, causing an estimated $1 million in damage, the fire department said.

Four dump trucks and an oil tanker caught fire at an Andover construction company.

The company owns all five of the vehicles involved in the fire that sent plums of black smoke wafting into the sky. Fire crews received several 911 calls reporting an explosion in the area, the release said.

Firefighters responded at 7:07 p.m. to the scene, where they found four dump trucks blocking access to the oil tanker which was engulfed in flames, officials said.

Advertisement

Crews “began an aggressive attack” to bring the fire and heavy smoke coming from the vehicles under control. The fire was extinguished by 7:42 p.m., according to the release.

Andover Fire Chief Michael B. Mansfield commended his firefighters for quickly getting the fire under control.

““They used a massive water stream -- what we refer to as a blitz attack -- to get the fire contained as quickly as possible, which prevented any further environmental damage to the site,” he said."This could have been a much worse situation had it not been for their quick thinking and efficient work.”

The Wilmington Fire Department also responded to the scene. Fire crews from Lawrence and Tewksbury provided coverage at Andover stations, according to the release.

No one was on site at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported, Andover fire said.

Andover public health officials, and staff from the state Environmental Protection Agency also responded, due to the involvement of an oil tanker, the dump truck. An outside clean-up crew was also on the scene, officials said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, according to the release.

Advertisement







