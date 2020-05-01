Forced ashore by pandemic, Wellesley athlete is rediscovering herself without rowing

Despite the shock and disappointment, senior captain Lizzie Trull of Wellesley feels blessed and grateful for her relationships with coaches and teammates.

The University of Virginia women’s varsity eight crew season was canceled in March because of the coronavirus pandemic – four days before its first meet.

Rowing for the defending Atlantic Coast Conference champions has taught her “the art and skills of resilience, grit, and teamwork,” said Trull, a former rowing MVP at the Noble and Greenough School in Dedham.

``I’ve developed as a confident, competitive, and collaborative woman who is ready for the next challenge,’’ she said.

The sport, Trull added, has prepared her for "standing back up when you are knocked down to take on this turbulent and uncertain time in my life.’’

A stay-at-home student with her younger sister and UVA freshman rowing teammate, Julia, Trull regrets they have not competed together this spring. Julia was also a rowing team MVP at Nobles.

"Julia has been a beacon of support and positivity for me,’’ said Trull, 22, who attends the McIntire School of Commerce and plans to work at Goldman Sachs in New York City after graduation.

Last October, during the Head of the Charles Regatta, her parents, David and Cindy, hosted the Virginia team at their home for dinner.

``Looking back," said Lizzie, a former Head of the Charles intern who was also a competitive swimmer and runner, ``little did our team suspect it would be one of our last times together.’’

Like thousands of college athletes nationwide affected by the NCAA’s decision March 12 to cancel winter and spring championships due to the coronavirus epidemic, Trull has had to adjust and come to terms with a new reality.

``I have spent time rediscovering myself without rowing,’’ said Trull, who has decided to run the New York City Marathon in November.

``This has provided me with a sense of peace and an end goal as I am able to run the trails near my home and spin on a bike,’’ said Trull, who also has participated in weekly team Zoom calls.

``It is cathartic,’’ she said, ``to see them all and empathize together. But what I would give for one more practice, one more team huddle, one more long bus ride, one more fight to the finish line with my teammates, and one more hard-fought victory.’’

