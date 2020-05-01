Former PIMCO head asks judge to set aside one guilty plea in college admissions scandal case

“The force of these threats would have been substantially undermined — and Hodge’s decision-making would have been different — had the government timely complied with its obligations and disclosed the exculpatory material in its possession,” Hodge’s attorneys wrote.

Attorneys for Hodge, 62, of Laguna Beach, Calif., asked US District Court Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton to set aside Hodges’s guilty plea for conspiracy to commit money laundering because prosecutors allegedly withheld exculpatory evidence, lied to the court, and coerced the plea with threats of a tougher sentence, according to court documents.

Douglas Hodge , the former head of the investment management firm PIMCO who was sentenced to nine months in prison for his role in the Varsity Blues college admissions cheating scandal, asked a federal judge Friday to set aside one of his guilty pleas, court documents show.

The defense attorneys argue that prosecutors withheld evidence that could show Hodge and other defendants thought they were making donations to the universities their children were seeking to attend rather than paying bribes to grease the wheels for illicit admissions.

Hodge pleaded guilty in October to conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud and honest services and wire fraud, as well as the conspiracy to commit money laundering charge.

Gorton had not responded to Hodge’s request as of Friday evening.

On Thursday, Gorton denied requests from Hodge and Hot Pockets heiress Michelle Janavs, 49, who has also pleaded guilty in the case, to serve their sentences at their California homes. Instead, Gorton pushed back Hodge and Janavs’ dates to surrender to authorities to June 30.

Hodge received a nine-month sentence after he pleaded guilty to paying bribes totaling $850,000 to get his children into the University of Southern California and Georgetown as fake sports recruits.

Janavs was sentenced to five months in prison for conspiring to pay bribes totaling $300,000 to facilitate cheating on her daughters’ college entrance tests and to get her older child into USC as a phony volleyball prospect, according to prosecutors.

