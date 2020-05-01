Grand opening interrupted: For new businesses during pandemic, the road ahead is steep

Amid the current stay-at-home advisory, small businesses across the country are getting walloped by the coronavirus outbreak. According to a poll conducted on behalf of the Small Business Majority in mid-April, 72 percent of small businesses across the country have reduced their payroll, and 40 percent have permanently laid off employees.

Ten days later, the doors were closed again, as Massachusetts braced for the impact of the pandemic.

In early March, Toi Phommachanh opened the doors to his own little piece of the American dream. Local dignitaries were on hand to help cut the ribbon at Slick’s on State, Phommachanh’s new barbershop in Newburyport.

That’s terrible news. But for small businesses that were due to open just as the virus arrived, the road ahead feels even steeper.

In Hingham, Vincent Turco had to postpone the grand opening of Gelato & Chill, his gourmet frozen treat store in the Derby Street Shops. Now he’s scrambling to make home deliveries, imploring his customers to stay inside when they see him dropping off their pints of gelato on the doorstep.

In Framingham, a trio of South American emigres had been planning to open their traditional Brazilian-style steak house by the end of March. They interviewed 73 people for kitchen and waitstaff jobs on the 16th of that month. The following day, the state instituted its order restricting restaurants to takeout. Now, they say, they hope to open Framingham Station for pickup and delivery in early May.

The restaurant partners say they have invested about $600,000 on renovations at the old downtown Framingham train depot, which is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Since they hadn’t hired staff when the stay-at-home measures took effect, says J. Bruno Trindade, they’ve been told they are not eligible for the government’s small business loan program.

In addition to rent, the partners still need to pay their monthly utility bills and their cleaning service.

“We’re really concerned about how we’re going to keep the building for 90 days” without any income, Trindade says.

Bruno Trindade and his partners were all set to open Framingham Station, a Brazilian-style steakhouse, when the pandemic struck. Now they are waiting things out, hoping to keep paying rent and utilities in the former train station. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

In February, spirits were high at the Worcester Public Market, a brand new multi-vendor marketplace in the revitalized Canal District. The owners of Smith’s Country Cheese, an artisanal cheese-making operation based on a farm in Winchendon, celebrated the opening of one of the new shops.

Now, says Jake Catlin, the marketplace has been closed indefinitely, and the farm’s wholesale business — selling to distributors for restaurants, wineries, and breweries ― has effectively stopped. For now, they’ve shifted to preparing meal kits and gift boxes.

“We’re trying to drum up online sales and do curbside pickup,” says Catlin, who bought the 50-year-old business from David and Carol Smith in 2016. Catlin and his wife, Allie, run the farm with Jake’s brother Mike and his wife, Leah.

“We’re trying to change the way people are looking at our business,” Catlin says. “It’s not ideal … At least because our central business is a farm, we can keep the doors open here and make the necessary adjustments. Some [small business owners] don’t even have that chance.”

Vincent Turco was about to open a new retail spot, Gelato & Chill, at the Derby Shops in Hingham when the pandemic hit. Now he is doing home deliveries of his gelato. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Turco, the gelato maker, is not just worried about how his business will stay afloat in Hingham. He’s also worried about what will happen when he can finally open.

His booth in the Time Out Market in the Fenway is closed indefinitely.

“All our clients there are nurses and doctors,” he says. “They’re awesome customers.”

The storefront in Hingham — the South Shore town where Turco and his family live, and where he keeps his commercial kitchen — will be his first stand-alone shop. By the time the safety measures are lifted, it could be nearly summer. People will be eager to get out and enjoy some gelato. Presumably, he’ll finally see the sight he’s been longing for: a line out the door.

Right now, however, even that hopeful prospect is a stressor. When we can once again congregate, Turco wonders, what kind of guidelines will there be about public contact?

“I don’t want to be endangering people,” he says. “It bothers me.”

Back at the barbershop in Newburyport, Phommachanh is urging customers to buy gift cards on his website. He says he’s looking at applications to help support the part-time employees he hired for his opening. One of his barbers is also a chef, “so he’s definitely out of a job.” Another works in construction.

“I don’t want people to go hungry, man,” he says.

One silver lining: His business partner owns the building. “I’m not gonna get kicked out,” he says, “so I’m lucky on that point.”

As with so many small business owners, the day Phommachanh hung his own shingle was a momentous occasion. He grew up in Lynn, and struggled in his younger years.

“I’m from the street corner,” he says. “I came up here with nothing. I would never have thought, eight or nine years ago, that my life would be like this.”

And if he has to ride out this storm, too, well, then that’s what he’s prepared to do.

Vincent Turco is still making gelato in his work kitchen in Hingham. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff

Vincent Turco's daughter, Annie, gets ready to make a home delivery of gelato in Hingham as they strive to keep their business alive during the pandemic. Jonathan Wiggs/Globe Staff