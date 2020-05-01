Maine reports 2 deaths, 28 new coronavirus cases as state begins to reopen

A Cumberland County resident and a Waldo County resident were among the latest victims of the virus, officials said. Cumberland has reported the most deaths throughout the state with 27, followed by Waldo with 12, York with seven, Kennebec with six, Androscoggin with two, and Franklin with one.

Across the state, 55 deaths and 1,123 coronavirus cases have been reported, officials said.

The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention reported two new deaths and 28 cases of coronavirus Friday morning as the state began the first stage of Governor Janet Mills’ plan to reopen the economy and ease social distancing requirements.

Advertisement

Cumberland County has also seen the highest number of cases in Maine, with 504, officials said. York and Kennebec trail with 208 cases and 104 cases, respectively.

The uptick comes three days after Mills extended the state’s stay-at-home order through May and unveiled a four-stage plan to gradually reopen the state. Starting Friday, residents can visit select businesses including barber shops, car dealerships, and state parks. However, those leaving home are required to wear facial coverings in public when social distancing is not possible.

The plan’s month-by-month schedule is contingent on whether state health officials continue to report low counts of coronavirus-related deaths and cases, signs that the coronavirus curve is flattening, officials said.

As of Wednesday, 19,546 Maine residents have tested negative for COVID-19, officials said.

Since contracting the virus, 657 people have recovered, officials said. Of the total cases, 177 people have been hospitalized, and 37 are currently in hospital care. Nine of those patients are on ventilators and 17 are in critical care.

There are 171 ICU beds and 316 ventilators available for use throughout the state, officials said.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.