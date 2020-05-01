Man arrested for Roxbury shooting

A 22-year-old man was arrested on a warrant charging him with being a career criminal Friday afternoon for an alleged shooting last week in Roxbury, Boston police said.
Tyrre Herring of Boston is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (third offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said in a press release.
He was identified as a suspect in an early morning shooting that occurred around 2:50 a.m. April 23 on Holworthy Street, the release said.
Officers learned that two groups had exchanged gunfire and found several spent shell casings on the ground. They also learned that a victim had gone to the hospital on their own with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, police said.
Herring was identified as one of the alleged suspects, and officers were able to obtain a warrant for his arrest on Friday. He was arrested around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Boyden Street in Dorchester, police said.
