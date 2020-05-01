Man arrested for Roxbury shooting

A 22-year-old man was arrested on a warrant charging him with being a career criminal Friday afternoon for an alleged shooting last week in Roxbury, Boston police said.

Tyrre Herring of Boston is also facing charges of unlawful possession of a firearm (third offense), unlawful possession of ammunition, carrying a loaded firearm, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, police said in a press release.

He was identified as a suspect in an early morning shooting that occurred around 2:50 a.m. April 23 on Holworthy Street, the release said.