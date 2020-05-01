N.H. man convicted of bilking Boston chapter of United Way ordered released to home confinement — with a newspaper

Imran Alrai, 45, who was convicted in December of 44 counts of wire fraud, money laundering, and transportation of stolen property after a 10-day bench trial in federal court in Concord, N.H., was ordered released April 10 but was still detained as of Wednesday, documents show.

A Windham, N.H. man convicted of defrauding the Boston Chapter of the United Way out of millions of dollars has been ordered released to home confinement to protect him from COVID-19, but he must send a photo of himself holding up a newspaper, or another item showing that day’s date, to his probation officers, according to court documents.

The release order signed by US District Court Judge Joseph N. Laplante includes a handwritten note: “Twice daily, the defendant shall be photographed in his home with a graphic representation of the current date (such as a computer screen or newspaper front page) and shall transmit immediately the digital photograph to US Probation.”

In a teleconference hearing Thursday, Laplante was reportedly more specific, ordering Alrai to hold up the current issue of the New Hampshire Union Leader in the twice-daily photographs, according to a report from the Union Leader.

A spokeswoman for US Attorney Scott W. Murray said he could not comment because the case is “a pending matter.” Prosecutors have opposed Alrai’s release and have asked Laplant to reconsider his release order, documents show.

Court filings indicate that defense attorneys for Alrai sought Wednesday to withdraw from representing him, citing “an irreconcilable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship.”

It is unclear whether he has hired a new lawyer. The two attorneys who asked to withdraw from the case could not be reached for comment late Friday afternoon.

One day after Laplante signed the release order, Alrai signed an appearance bond promising to show up in court that was valued at more than $3.2 million.

The bond was secured by a home and an office in Windham, N.H., owned by Alrai and his wife, and a condominium in Methuen, Mass., that the couple owns, as well as nearly $2 million in cash seized from Alrai, a bank account worth more than $200,000, and his United Way 401(k) account valued at roughly $123,000.

Between 2012 and June 2018, while he worked as vice president for information technology services for the United Way of Massachusetts Bay and Merrimack Valley in Boston, Alrai helped direct about $6.7 million in IT service contracts to a company he owned, prosecutors said.

In early 2013, Alrai rigged the bidding process for a large IT contract so that it went to his firm, Digitalnet Technology Solutions Inc., while concealing his ownership, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors say that act set in motion a scam Alrai continued for the next five years, which included overcharging the United Way, charging more than once for some services, and billing the nonprofit for services it never received. Alrai gave fake references for the company and provided false information, sending invoices to the United Way from a made-up employee, prosecutors said.

In June 2018, leaders at the United Way caught Alrai and fired him, and federal agents swooped in to seize about $2.2 million he had collected through the fraud, as well as incriminating documents and data, prosecutors said.

After his conviction, he was ordered detained pending his sentencing, which was initially set for March.

Alrai’s next court appearance is scheduled for Monday.

