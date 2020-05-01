‘PLEASE DO NOT COME ON MOTHER’S DAY.’ Lilac Day canceled, Arboretum says

The Harvard-affiliated historic institution said its grounds in Jamaica Plain will be open on May 10, but they are urging people to consider creating a new way to mark Mother’s Day during the coronavirus pandemic and the social distancing requirements that have followed.

“All formal activities such as tours, family crafts and science, and performances scheduled for Sunday, May 10 are suspended, and picnics will not be allowed on this or any day,” the organization said Friday. “PLEASE DO NOT COME ON MOTHER’S DAY.”

The Arnold Arboretum Friday canceled Lilac Day, its annual celebration of the arrival of spring, the first blooming of lilacs - and of Mother’s Day.

Advertisement

“Mother’s Day traditionally coincides with the Arboretum’s annual celebration of the beginning of spring and the blooming of our renowned lilac collection, but in the interest of public safety and to avoid crowding staff are encouraging the public to visit on any other day,” the organization said in a statement Friday.

However, from a lilac lover’s standing point, the schedule change may not be that significant. April’s record-setting cool weather has slowed the lilac’s blossoming, the Arboretum said.

“We predict peak of bloom will arrive later than Mother’s Day, so visitors should ideally select a time to see the collection in the days and weeks following May 10,” the Arboretum said.

Anyone who does visit should practice social distancing and wear a mask, the organization said. Restrooms and buildings at the Arboretum are closed and will remain closed for all of May, the organization said.

Visitors are also being told “do not touch anything.” The Arboretum “cannot guarantee the sanitation of any surfaces, for example, benches, railings, plant identification tags, or signage.”

On-street parking around the Arboretum has been banned by the city and state since March 10.

John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.