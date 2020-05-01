Plymouth County sees rise in overdoses, residents asked to support those battling addiction

Plymouth Police Chief Michael Botieri said several small upticks in overdoses are typically seen in the county each year. While the number of overdoses reported in the last 10 days was not drastically higher than normal, Boteiri said the increase was still notable.

Thirty-eight overdoses, 11 of which were fatal, were reported in the county between April 20 and April 30, the Plymouth County Police Chiefs Association wrote in a statement.

Plymouth County police departments are urging residents to support those battling addiction after the county saw a rise in overdoses over the last 10 days.

“We want people to be on the lookout for people they know with a substance use disorder and be able to help support them,” Botieri said.

The data was recorded by the Plymouth County Outreach, a collaboration of all 27 police departments in the county that works to connect people battling addiction with treatment.

“PCO and its partners want the public, especially individuals at risk for overdose and their families and friends, to be aware of the increased risk of an overdose and what action you can take," officials said in the statement.

Officials suspect that fentanyl is being mixed in with cocaine, illicit pills marked as Xanax, and other drugs sold off the street.

Fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine and can be used to treat severe cancer pain, according to the Center for Disease Control. Some drug dealers are lacing illicit opioids with fentanyl because its cheap to produce and can give users a faster high — even though it is extremely potent and often deadly.

“Anyone using a substance purchased off the street is at risk of an overdose,” officials said.

Signs of an overdoes include cool and clammy skin, a pale face, limp body, slow and shallow breathing, no breathing, choking sounds or a gurgling noise, a slow or erratic heartbeat, no heartbeat, blue or grey tinged skin usually on the lips, fingers, or sometimes the tips of ears, and loss of consciousnesses.

If you are frequently around those with an opioid use disorder, Boteiri said you should carry and learn how to use Narcan, a medication that can reveres an opioid overdose as it happens.

Narcan saved lives 94 percent of the time it was used during overdoses in Plymouth County last year, officials said. You can get Narcan at local pharmacies or by calling Plymouth County Outreach at 508-830-4218 ext. 261.

“The more that Narcan is available, the more it can be used to save lives,” Boteiri said.

PCO Hope is an organization in Plymouth County that helps people find and pay for long-term substance abuse treatment programs. Susan Silva, PCO Hope’s president and founder, said more recovering users have asked the organization for financial assistance since the start of the pandemic.

“We are hearing from people early in recovery who had started jobs, who were beginning to take care of themselves, now unable to do so and needing help,” Silva said.

Plymouth County Outreach hasn’t been able to connect with recovering users in person during the COVID-19 crisis, but the program is still offering support and treatment options through online resources.

“We understand that this is a difficult time for everyone and that many people rely on community connections to sustain their recovery,” officials said. “We’re here to tell you that you are not alone. There are still many remote resources available amid the COVID-19 pandemic.”

For more information about treatment options and resources during the pandemic, contact a Plymouth County Police Department, call Plymouth County Outreach at 508-830-4218 ext. 261, or go to the organization’s website.

Caroline Enos can be reached at caroline.enos@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @CarolineEnos.