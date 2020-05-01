fb-pixel

Rhode Island reports 13 more deaths from coronavirus

State death toll rises to 279, and the total number of positive tests stands at 8,962

By Edward Fitzpatrick Globe Staff,Updated May 1, 2020, an hour ago
Latest Department of Health data on daily numbers of COVID-19 cases in Rhode Island
PROVIDENCE -- Thirteen more Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and another 341 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

That brings the state death toll to 279, and the total number of positive tests to 8,962.

The state now has 352 people hospitalized with the virus, 76 in intensive care units, and 51 on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.

The latest Department of Health data on the coronavirus in Rhode Island.
Governor Gina M. Raimondo and Dr. Nicole Alexander-Scott, director of the state Department of Health, are scheduled to provide an update on the coronavirus outbreak at 1 p.m. today.

This story will be updated during the news conference.

