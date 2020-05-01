Rhode Island reports 13 more deaths from coronavirus

PROVIDENCE -- Thirteen more Rhode Islanders have died from the coronavirus, and another 341 residents have tested positive for COVID-19, the state Department of Health reported Friday.

That brings the state death toll to 279, and the total number of positive tests to 8,962.

The state now has 352 people hospitalized with the virus, 76 in intensive care units, and 51 on ventilators, according to the Department of Health.