Should Massachusetts approve a proposal to set aside a portion of the state capital budget for public arts projects?

Emily Ruddock Joe Geinert

As we slowly emerge from the crisis created by COVID-19, we have a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reimagine and redesign our work, civic, and personal communities. Many of the innovations and infrastructure quickly built out and implemented in response to the crisis, such as greater availability of telehealth services and expanded high-speed Internet access in communities with limited connections, will bring lasting improvements to our lives.

We shouldn’t leave art behind.

An Act to establish a Massachusetts Public Arts Program would set aside 1 percent of the new construction and substantial renovation share of the state’s annual capital budget to create or purchase and maintain public art on state property. Our group, which is leading the effort to pass the legislation, estimates the program would raise approximately $2 million annually for public art. This modest sum would have an outsized impact on our civic space. Public art projects evoke joy and prompt community discussion, engagement, and interaction.

Consider the work of the late muralist Lilli Ann Rosenberg, who made art for the masses. No doubt Rosenberg would be thrilled to see that 40-plus years after it was installed in Park Street Station, her oversized, gorgeously detailed and colorful mural “Celebration of the Underground” is once again catching the eyes of commuters, thanks to a deep cleaning and restored lighting.cq The restoration was part of the MBTA’s pre-COVID-19 Station Brightening initiative, which also includes updating maps and signage to improve the transit experience.

Of course, subway riders have long enjoyed public art, largely owing to “Arts on the Line,” a pioneering public art project that saw artists, architects, engineers, and community stakeholders work cooperatively to incorporate contemporary artwork into the construction of the Red Line extension in the late 1970s, and later to add it to other Red Line stations.

The project birthed works like the whimsical “Alewife Cows,” the poems inscribed on the pavers of the Davis Station platform, the tiles created from local children’s drawings at the Harvard Square stop, Mags Harries’ ghostly “The Glove Cycle,” a series of bronze sculptures scattered throughout Porter Square Station. cq

Our return to public life can be more than a relief. It can also be beautiful.

Patricia Saint Aubin

Norfolk resident, member and Budget Chair of the Republican State Committee; 2014 Republican nominee for State Auditor

Patricia Saint Aubin handout

Public art is commendable. The memorial on the Commonwealth Avenue Mall honoring firefighters who died in the 1972 Hotel Vendome firecq is one that always gives me pause. All the statues along the mall are memorable. But to what extent does a state capital budget need to fund such laudable objects?

Two state legislative bills, one in the House and one in the Senate, would allocate taxpayer funded monies for public art. Under the proposals 1 percent of “construction or substantial renovation of any commonwealth owned, managed and occupied building” would fund public art. MassCreative, the organization promoting the initiative, estimated construction at $200 million, providing $2 million annually for public art.cq But can we count on this figure? State construction in any given year could easily run more than $200 million.

One percent of Massachusetts’ capital construction budget for arts in stable economic times could be argued as too ambitious. Massachusetts has numerous higher priorities which at any moment need funding. Just look at the shape of our roads. And currently our whole economy is anything but stable! The COVID-19 “stay at home” advisory vanquished the stability of the state’s economy.

Funding public art to this extent is now inconceivable. Both legislative bills were reported out favorably last fall by the Joint Committee on Tourism, Arts and Cultural Development.cq How does that committee feel today now that tourism has been whacked by the pandemic and may not recover for some time? The committee’s priorities should focus on reviving tourism jobs lost throughout the state, particularly as the height of the tourism season approaches.

Consider, too, the two current bills contain no dollar figure cap on spending for public art. Florida, a state that has such an arts program, caps the expenditure at 0.5 percent and the amount is not to exceed $100,000 annually, for example.cq Ohio applies the 1 percent set-aside only on construction projects over $4 million. cq

Commonwealth Magazine reported Massachusetts has viewed the funding of arts with an “on-again, off-again commitment.” Presently, state legislators should prioritize an “on-again” view of employment and an “off-again” view of $2 million-plus-plus-plus for public art. .

