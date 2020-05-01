Smoking cause of fatal house fire in Methuen, officials say

Her husband tried to rescue her “but was beaten back by the extreme heat,” the state fire marshal’s office said in a press release. He sustained minor injuries.

Firefighters responded to the fire at 2 Lisa Lane at 11:25 p.m. Friday, April 17, the Globe reported . The fire was knocked down in about 20 minutes, but a woman inside the home died.

Investigators have determined that a fatal fire in Methuen was caused by "the improper use or disposal of smoking materials," the state fire marshal's office announced Friday.

There were smoke detectors inside the house, but they were decades old and past their expiration date, the Globe reported. It's not known if they were functioning at the time of the fire.

Damage to the home was estimated at $150,000, according to the press release. Investigators found evidence of smoking on the second floor where the fire started.

“All other causes were ruled out,” the fire marshal’s office said in the release.

State Fire Marshal Peter J. Ostroskey said smoking has been linked to the cause of 1/3 of the state’s fire deaths this year.

“We encourage smokers to smoke outside where it is harder to fall asleep while smoking,” he said. “No matter where you smoke, please be responsible. Have a deep sturdy ashtray or a can with sand or water and put it out.”

Along with Ostroskey’s office, the fire was investigated by Methuen police, fire and the Essex district attorney’s office.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.