State Police, union to start ‘Chat with a Trooper’ outreach to seniors during pandemic

“We should be concerned for all of the elderly who may face social isolation during this pandemic,” said Cathy Draine, director of community engagement for the union known as State Police Association of Massachusetts. “We saw this as the way for our troopers to lend some support through a friendly phone call.”

“Chat with a Trooper” will connect volunteer troopers with senior citizens who want to have a friendly conversation about how they, or their families, are handling the pandemic," the department and union said in a joint statement.

State Police and the union representing troopers announced a new program Friday aimed at providing a sense of comfort and companionship to senior citizens during the COVID-19 pandemic, a time that has led to increased isolation as social distancing requirements are implemented to stem the spread of the virus.

Troopers are partnering with “Grandparents Raising Grandchildren”, a state commission to assist grandparents taking care of grandchildren, to find those individuals who may need the “Chat with a Trooper” program the most, the statement said.

Draine noted the importance of the program for grandparents who are taking care of grandchildren, who, while homeschooled, don’t have the opportunity for normal interaction with their peers. The connection with a trooper, a new voice and friend, is important for both the grandparent and the grandchild, she said.

“We are reaching out directly to our senior citizens to remind them they are not alone and are in our thoughts during these anxious days,” said Colonel Christopher Mason, superintendent of the State Police, in the statement. “I have no doubt these conversations with our treasured elders will be richly rewarding for our troopers, and I hope the recipients of these calls enjoy them as much as I know the callers will.”

Troopers will be given a document with tips on how to start the conversations and responses to anticipated questions from the participants, the statement said.

Chat with a Trooper is scheduled to run until State of Emergency restrictions are relaxed, the statement said. Troopers and participants will plan to meet at an event in person, what officials called “the natural finale to the program.”

However, the goal, officials said, is to form a bond between the troopers and senior citizens that lasts longer than the pandemic.

Matt Berg can be reached at matthew.berg@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @mattberg33.