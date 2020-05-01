Trustees offer online ordering at four Greater Boston farms

In an effort to support local communities and agriculture, The Trustees also are providing products and produce from other area farms. These goods include milk, goat cheese, fish, maple syrup, and mushrooms.

The Trustees have launched an online farmers market with no-contact pickups at four Greater Boston farms: Powisset Farm in Dover, Chestnut Hill Farm in Southborough, Weir River Farm in Hingham, and Appleton Farms in Ipswich.

Nothing beats the sights, smells, and tastes of a traditional farmers market, but the Trustees of Reservations is offering a virtual way for customers to savor local produce despite the pandemic.

After placing an order at trusteesgrown.localfoodmarketplace.com, customers will be instructed on pickup schedules and locations.

“We tested the program at two of our farms over the past few weeks, and it was a huge success,” said Liz Green, the Trustees’ agriculture program associate director. “We are encouraged by the enthusiasm and popular demand for local, farm-fresh food options from our communities and look forward to offering this online ordering and no-contact pickup service to even more people.”

All farmers and staff comply with federal guidelines for safe food handling and distribution and are following strict food safety protocols, the Trustees said.

“During this time what we’re seeing is that folks are more deeply committed to local agriculture and are looking for local resources in their community to support," said Lieza Dagher, director of Appleton Farms. “Going online allows people to have easier access to our product line from the comfort of their homes.”

The Trustees also are accepting registrations for the summer Community Supported Agriculture season at thetrustees.org/shares.

“During this time of uncertainty about our economy and our overall health and well-being, we are thrilled we can expand our farm operations to provide a platform for increased access to delicious and nutritious food from Trustees farms and area farm partners,” said Trustees President & CEO Barbara Erickson in a statement.

