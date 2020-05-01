In his TV interview, Biden didn’t end the Tara Reade story. No one could

A strongly-worded denial weeks ago did not end the matter. In fact, Biden was under pressure, especially from Democrats, that he go on camera and address questions about the matter head-on.

It’s been over a month since a former staffer in his US Senate office made a serious accusation that Biden sexually assaulted her 27 years ago.

What Joe Biden’s presidential campaign was trying to do on Friday is pretty obvious. There was just no way in 2020 that it was ever going to work. But, then again, he had no choice.

So on Friday morning, he appeared on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” program where for roughly 20 minutes he did just that. If the idea was to subject himself to every possible question and to address them once and for all, then, well, he failed. In fact, in some ways he opened up new questions. (Then again, he also didn’t make any fatal mistakes.)

A year ago the staffer, Tara Reade, was among a handful of women who said Biden had made them feel uncomfortable in his presence. Then, in March, when it became clear that Biden would be the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, she went further, and in graphic language alleged that he had cornered her in a semi-private area of his Senate office and digitally penetrated her.

Biden says this did not happen. Credible news organizations, including the New York Times, the Washington Post, and the Associated Press spent weeks looking into the matter but did not reach a conclusion on whether the incident had occurred. That said, the news organizations noted that, unlike President Trump, Biden has not been accused of a pattern of assaults.

Before the interview, Biden’s campaign released another lengthy blanket denial and called on the secretary of the Senate to release any relevant records at the National Archives relating to Reade and any complaints she may have made at the time. Reade has claimed that such records would be held among his private papers given to the University of Delaware. When he was asked repeatedly on MSNBC whether he would also ask the college to run a search for her name in those papers, he rejected the notion that there would be anything there instead of agreeing. He’ll be asked about that again.

In the meantime, Biden kept referring to facts, as if facts in a 2020 campaign, in a matter like his, could exonerate him.

“Look, women are to be believed, given the benefit of the doubt if they come forward and say something that is — that they said happened to them, they should start off with the presumption they’re telling the truth,” Biden said on MSNBC. “Then you have to look at the circumstances and the facts. And the facts in this case do not exist. They never happened, and there’s so many inconsistencies in what has been said in this case. So yes, look at the facts, and I assure you it did not happen, period. Period.”

It is true that Reade’s story has evolved. It is true that her brother’s recollection of what she told him at the time has changed. And yes, it is true, that Reade has made many curious, positive comments lately about her feelings about Russia, a country that is continuing to attempt to meddle in American politics.

But unless there was a secret video recording of every moment Joe Biden or Tara Reade spent in their time in the office together, there are only two people who really know the facts.

What Biden must do is work to convince swing voters (especially suburban women in Michigan, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin) that he is telling the truth — or that this issue doesn’t matter as much as others.

James Pindell can be reached at james.pindell@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jamespindell.