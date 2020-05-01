Want to support South Shore businesses? Here’s a website for you.

“Facebook groups are flooded with disorganized inquiries about where to buy random items,” Sassola said. “I found myself asking, ‘Why isn’t there a website that gives an update on the various businesses on the South Shore?'”

“I don’t like things left to chance,” Sassola said, adding that the experience was emblematic of the difficulties people are having figuring out how to shop for even the most basic goods. Dare we mention toilet paper?

Emily Sassola, home in Weymouth from her Boston teaching job during the COVID-19 pandemic, found out purely by chance that a nearby brewery was selling curbside baskets filled with produce and beer.

So Sassola and her co-teacher Alaina Bearden have launched shoplocalsouthshore.com, which they hope will help people navigate these crazy times and provide a central place to find out what local businesses are offering, and when and how they are doing it.

“The idea is that customers can plan their purchases with more intention,” Sassola said. “They can go to one place to see that yes, Holly Hill Farm [in Cohasset] is still open, but you must order on Thursday for pickup on Saturday; and Missy’s Movement [in Quincy] has migrated to teaching classes online via Zoom.”

Sassola and Bearden reached out to a few businesses, but have mainly relied on companies submitting their own information directly to the website. More than 100 businesses were on the website as of April 27, Sassola said.

The businesses are divided into categories: groceries, restaurants, services, farm and garden, health and wellness, and other. A disclaimer notes that the information is provided in good faith, but has not been thoroughly vetted and users should “exercise their best judgment.”

Among the businesses on the site are School of Thread in Scituate, which is selling learn-to-sew kits online, and Shindigz Parties in Pembroke, which has curbside delivery of children’s craft kits.

Also on the site is D&N Provisions, which had sold exclusively to restaurants and now offers free home delivery of meat, seafood, toilet paper, and bottled water to Weymouth, Braintree, Hingham, and Scituate.

The site lists businesses that offer distance psychic readings and telehealth occupational and speech therapy, too.

And then there is the business that inspired the website: Barrel House Z, a brewery and tap house in Weymouth that is now offering weekly food and beer combinations for curbside pickup and delivery.

Barrel House Z is partnering with the wholesale produce company Katsiroubas Bros. and selling specials. A recent one included a box of fruit and vegetables with two crowlers (32-ounce cans) of beer for $37. On alternate weeks, Barrel House Z is selling two crowlers of beer with a “meal kit” from Burtons Grill in Hingham: for example, two steaks, two baked potatoes, broccoli, sour cream, chives, and bone marrow butter for $59.

Mary Heissner, whose husband Russ started Barrel House Z in 2015, said it’s too soon to know how much business is coming from the shoplocalsouthshore website.

“But my gut would be that it will be helpful,” she said. “You think you’re reaching people, but find out that you’re not. It’s so important for people to find ways to connect to everybody out there now.”

Johanna Seltz can be reached at seltzjohanna@gmail.com.