Here’s what to know about Baker’s new face covering mandate

Here’s what to know about the mandate:

Governor Charlie Baker issued a mandate Friday requiring everyone in Massachusetts to wear a face covering when they’re in a public place — inside or outside — and can’t distance themselves from others.

The mandate requires everyone to wear face coverings when they are in public and cannot be at least six feet away from others. This includes time spent in businesses, outside, and on public transportation.

Face coverings do not have to be official masks, and Baker is urging residents not to buy medical masks that are relied on by medical workers and first responders. You can use a T-shirt or bandanna as a face covering or make a homemade mask. You can even make a homemade mask without sewing.

When does this begin?

The mandate goes into effect on Wednesday, May 6.

Is anyone exempt from the face-covering requirement?

Anyone who has a medical condition that would prevent them from wearing a face covering is exempt. Children 2 years old or younger also do not have to wear face coverings. State officials are expected to release additional information about face coverings for children ages 2 to 5.

What is the fine if you don’t wear a face covering?

People who do not wear a face covering may face a fine of up to $300, but enforcement is expected to be done by local officials.





Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.