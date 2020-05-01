House lawmakers demand Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testify in antitrust probe, threatening potential subpoena

WASHINGTON -- House lawmakers investigating Amazon for antitrust violations demanded on Friday that Jeff Bezos, the company's chief executive, agree to testify at an upcoming hearing or face a potential subpoena that would force him to appear.

The dramatic escalation between members of Congress and the e-commerce giant follows reports that Amazon employees tapped data from third-party sellers in its marketplace to make decisions about launching its own competing products, perhaps giving the company a market advantage over smaller rivals.

Lawmakers on the House's top competition-focused panel said Amazon repeatedly had misrepresented its practices, including at a congressional hearing last year, raising the potential that company witnesses might have committed perjury.