House lawmakers demand Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos testify in antitrust probe, threatening potential subpoena

WASHINGTON -- House lawmakers investigating Amazon for antitrust violations demanded on Friday that Jeff Bezos, the company's chief executive, agree to testify at an upcoming hearing or face a potential subpoena that would force him to appear.
The dramatic escalation between members of Congress and the e-commerce giant follows reports that Amazon employees tapped data from third-party sellers in its marketplace to make decisions about launching its own competing products, perhaps giving the company a market advantage over smaller rivals.
Lawmakers on the House's top competition-focused panel said Amazon repeatedly had misrepresented its practices, including at a congressional hearing last year, raising the potential that company witnesses might have committed perjury.
Advertisement
Amazon did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Lawmakers have been scrutinizing the company as part of a wide-ranging probe first announced last year, which has also explored the extent to which other tech giants including Apple, Facebook and Google have become too big and powerful.
"In light of our ongoing investigation, recent public reporting, and Amazon's prior testimony before the Committee, we expect you, as chief executive officer of Amazon, to testify before the committee," said Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., the chairman of the panel, along with fellow Democratic and Republican members.
"Although we expect that you will testify on a voluntary basis," they continued, "we reserve the right to resort to compulsory process if necessary."
Bezos owns The Washington Post. The Wall Street Journal first reported on the allegations about Amazon’s use of third-party data.