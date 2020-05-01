Joe Biden denies sexual assault allegation: ‘This never happened’

They were his first public comments on the allegations that progressive activists and women’s groups have in recent weeks pressured him to address. His campaign issued a statement in early April denying the allegation.

“They aren’t true. This never happened,” Biden said in a written statement. He then repeated his denial on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe” show. “I’m saying unequivocally, it never, never happened,” he said.

Former vice president Joe Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Friday morning categorically denied that he had sexually assaulted a former staffer in 1993 in his first public statement on the allegation.

Tara Reade, a former staffer for Biden when he served in the Senate, said in March that Biden assaulted her in the basement of a Capitol Hill office building. Reade said Biden pushed her up against a wall, reached under her clothing and penetrated her with his fingers.

Pressure has grown in recent days for Biden to address the allegations after a former neighbor of Reade told Business Insider that Reade told her about the alleged assault shortly after it happened. Another woman who had worked with Reade in the mid-1990s in California also told the publication that she remembered Reade telling her at the time that her former boss in Washington, DC, had sexually harassed her, and that Reade had been fired after raising concerns.

The allegation comes three years after claims against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein and the #MeToo social media movement set off a national conversation about sexual harassment.

Republicans have ramped up their attacks on Biden over Reade’s allegation, calling out Democrats and MeToo leaders in recent weeks who they say only defend women when allegations are against conservative political figures. “Today’s MSNBC ‘exclusive’ is not a serious, unscripted reckoning for Biden. It’s a fan club running interference for another friend,'” President Trump’s campaign said in an email blasted out to supporters Friday shortly before Biden’s interview.

Trump has faced numerous allegations of sexual assault.

“Morning Joe” host Mika Brzezinski pressed Biden on comments he made when Christine Blasey Ford, came forward with a sexual assault allegation Brett M. Kavanaugh as the Senate was considering his nomination to the Supreme Court two years ago.

Kavanaugh was narrowly confirmed after a bitter fight in which most Senate Democrats said they believed the allegations but Republicans said they did not.

“You were unequivocal, Mr. Vice President back in 2018 during the Kavanaugh controversy and hearings and you said that women should be believed,” Brzezinski said. "To use your words, should we not start off with the presumption that the essence of what she’s talking about is real? She says you sexually assaulted her.”

“Look, from the very beginning I’ve said, believing women means taking the woman’s claim seriously,” Biden responded. “That’s true in this case as well. Women have a right to be heard and defend the pressure to rigorously investigate claims they make. I’ll always uphold that crucible.”

But he added that in every case, "the truth is what matters.”

“In this case, the truth is the claims are false,” Biden said.

Reade told Washington Post that she filed a complaint in 1993 with a congressional office about alleged harassment by Biden but not about the assault. She did not remember the name of the office and the Post and other news organizations have not been able to find the complaint.

In the MSNBC interview, as in his written statement, Biden said he would request the National Archives “to identify any record of the complaint she alleges she filed and make available to the press any such document. If there was ever any such complaint, the record will be there.”

But Biden rejected Brzezinski’s repeated push for him to search his Senate papers at the University of Delaware, which have not been made public, for any records about Reade or her allegation.

“They don’t contain any personnel files,” Biden said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said this week that while she has “complete respect for the whole Me Too movement,” she stood by her endorsement of Biden.

"He is a person of great integrity, of great concern for the American people. He authored the Violence Against Women Act when he was the chair of the Judiciary Committee in the 90’s,” Pelosi told reporters Thursday. “I have a great comfort level with the situation as I see it, with all the respect in the world for any woman who comes forward and with all the highest regard for Joe Biden. And that is what I have to say about that.”





