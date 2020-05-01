N.H. will allow stores, salons, golf courses to begin reopening this month

The state issued universal guidelines for all businesses regarding screening of employees, workplace cleaning and other practices to prevent the transmission of the coronavirus, as well as a timeline and detailed guidance for specific industries.

“We’re not taking giant leaps forward. We’re just not at that point, but we do want to provide the opportunity to flex some of these things open and we think it’s a great first step,” he said at a news conference.

CONCORD, N.H. — Republican Governor Chris Sununu on Friday extended New Hampshire’s stay-at-home order to May 31, but he said the state would allow the restricted reopening of restaurants, hair salons and other businesses throughout the month.

Campgrounds, which were already allowed to operate under previous orders, are now limited to 50 percent capacity, and out-of-state visitors are prohibited unless they are members of a private campground. Golf courses also will be limited to New Hampshire residents and members when they are allowed to reopen May 11, and in both cases, there will be other restrictions to prevent people from congregating.

Ocean beaches will remain closed, while state parks can open according to their usual seasonal schedules with some restrictions.

Hair salons, barber shops, retail stores and drive-in movie theaters also will be allowed to reopen May 11 with different requirements for the various industries. Retail stores, for example, will be limited to 50 percent capacity, and hair salons will not be allowed to offer services beyond basic haircuts and root touch-ups.

Restaurants, which are currently limited to takeout and delivery, will be allowed to offer outdoor dining starting May 18. Cloth face coverings will be required for barbers, hair stylists and their customers and for retail and restaurant workers. But they will be optional for shoppers and diners.

Hospitals, which had largely been restricted to treating COVID-19 patients and emergencies, can start performing time-sensitive procedures such as CT scans and knee and hip replacements for chronic pain starting May 4.

The reopening announcements coincided with the announcement that an additional 164 people had tested positive for the virus, the largest single-day increase in New Hampshire so far. But the state also has significantly ramped up testing — reaching about 1,200 tests per day — and the percentage of positive test results has started to level off.

Sununu said his decisions also were based on data showing a downward trend in hospitalizations and the fact that hospitals have been nowhere close to reaching capacity. Deaths have increased in recent weeks, but most have been in nursing homes.

“There are some early signs of potentially decreasing community transmission, but we certainly have our work cut out for us in trying to work with these congregate living settings to help protect the vulnerable individuals in these settings,” said Dr. Benjamin Chan, the state epidemiologist.

Earlier Friday, hair salon workers made up the vast majority of callers during a public input session hosted by the task force that drafted the new rules and guidelines. Many urged the governor to push back the opening date for their industry.

“We want to open, we just don’t feel that we are ready to open in phase one, not only because of the lack of supplies but because it does not seem safe,” said one hair stylist who works in Manchester.

Another caller described his father's painful death from COVID-19 two weeks ago.

“Joe Schmoe does not know what it’s like to lose a loved one,” he said. “It’s way too soon to even be thinking of reopening.”

As of Friday, 2,310 people in New Hampshire had tested positive for the virus, an increase of 164 from the previous day. Nine new deaths were announced, bringing the total to 81.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Associated Press Writer Kathy McCormack contributed to this report.