Trump’s stunt toys with the lives of West Point graduates

West Point graduates, as well as the graduates of all the military academies, will be in harm’s way soon enough. What could be more shameful and self-serving than Donald Trump’s plan to call the 1,000 graduating cadets of the class of 2020 back to the US Military Academy for an exercise whose only purpose is to spotlight Trump and stroke his ego?

The 1,000 graduates will have to travel in cramped airplanes from around the country, parade in a cramped graduation ceremony, then travel home in cramped planes. Does Trump also plan to invite the families of the cadets to attend, in the hope that they will want to jump on the Trump adulation bandwagon?