Alexi Lalas recalls some stressful moments when the Revolution launched in 1996

More than most, Alexi Lalas probably felt pressure for the Revolution to perform. The team built its marketing campaign around Lalas, luring him from Italy’s Serie A and presenting him as its most visible — as well as highest-paid — player.

Skepticism surrounded the inaugural Revolution season 25 years ago, and for good reason. Professional soccer had been absent from Foxboro Stadium since 1980. And though the 1994 World Cup had revived interest in the game, Major League Soccer could not be expected to compare to that. Crowds could hardly be counted on to show up to see what was perceived as an inferior product.

As the Revolution home opener approached, tension increased. There were hints of conflict between players and coach Frank Stapleton. Lalas realized that if the Revolution bombed against D.C. United, they would be in for an uphill battle. And he would likely be the target for criticism.

But instead of spending every waking minute analyzing the opposition, doing extra sprints, or getting in extra work on his first touch, Lalas, who was also a guitarist and singer, went off program. Early in the week, he announced he would play a solo set at the Hard Rock Cafe.

This was hardly the pregame preparation Stapleton knew from his days playing in England, and he ordered Lalas not to do the gig. But on Wednesday night, April 24, 1996, Lalas went on stage to perform an acoustic set before a crowd that included several teammates and Revolution owner/investor Jonathan Kraft.

As for the rest of the team, “They were scared to go,” Lalas recalled in an interview this week.

The Revolution’s coach and star player had been at odds since preseason. Lalas was balancing team and league commitments (he went from Revolution practice to Los Angeles for “The Tonight Show” before flying to San Jose to appear at halftime of the league’s inaugural game), as well as Olympic team responsibilities.

Stapleton was “another in a long line of coaches I’ve butted heads with,” Lalas said. “He was dealing with a high-octane personality like me, viewing life and soccer in different ways.

"My lifestyle and personality was not something he could relate to or see the value of. He’s not the first or last person to feel that.

"It wasn’t a good match. But when you’re throwing things together from the start, not everything is going to go right.”

Needless to say, none of this was part of a prescription for success.

And when Raul Diaz Arce gave D.C. United the lead over the Revolution in the opener, the splits in the team threatened to widen. But they held things together and finished with a sort-of victory. The match finished in a 1-1 draw, and New England prevailed in a penalty-kick shootout, which was worth 1 point, not 3.

“We had all these different personalities thrown together and we were trying to make it work,” Lalas said. “We had a new and young coach, all challenges.

"But the pride we see in the city and New England, pride in the game, right off the bat, people were gravitating to it. We know we’re not perfect, but who we are represents New England through the lens of soccer.

Lalas's flowing locks and facial hair were his trademark in Foxborough. David Cannon

"There was also pressure. While the team wasn’t very good, we knew the first impression was crucial. There was the rush of something you only get one chance at. We wanted to send people home feeling positive in terms of the experience they had.”

Lalas and Stapleton were a match made somewhere other than soccer heaven — a clash of new school and old school, New World and Old World. And they never completely resolved their differences.

Caught in the middle

Lalas had emerged as a symbol of soccer in the US, as much for his long red hair and beard as his playing ability. A central defender who had also played ice hockey as a youth in Michigan, Lalas grew up in pre-MLS days, performing well in the 1994 World Cup despite not playing for a club team.

He said he joined the New England team because of “the great times and the great Guinness. Wonderful, eclectic food and entertainment, the whole culture really appealed to me.”

Stapleton had been a high-scoring striker with Arsenal and Manchester United but had never played in the World Cup, and was in his first full-time coaching position (he had been player-coach at Bradford City). He joined the Revolution after turning down an offer to coach the Cape Cod Crusaders of the Premier Development League.

Problems began cropping up during preseason training in Boca Raton, Fla. Far from being to blame, Lalas was often caught in the middle.

Giuseppe Galderisi, a former Italian national team forward near the end of his career and recovering from knee problems, objected to Stapleton’s three-a-day training sessions. Meanwhile, Tom Lips, a hard-nosed defender from Long Island, was fine with the routine; he had enjoyed playing for a coach who had somehow set up four-a-day sessions.

Lalas had helped recruit both Galderisi, a teammate at Padova, and Lips, a Rutgers rival at Fairleigh Dickinson, to the Revolution. Since Galderisi spoke little English and needed Lalas to interpret, it was difficult for Lalas to take on the role of peacemaker.

The Revolution’s prospective fans might not have known the extent of the behind-the-scenes difficulties when they showed up at Foxboro Stadium for the first time.

As the home opener progressed, an element of doubt entered as the Revolution struggled. Finally, the Revolution equalized as former Boston College forward Paul Keegan earned a penalty and Canadian international Geoff Aunger converted. United coach Bruce Arena, now the Revolution coach, criticized the refereeing decision that led to the penalty kick.

After the Revolution won the postmatch shootout, the 32,864 in attendance departed in good spirits.

“We gave them something to cheer about, they saw some goals, and it turned out in favor of the home team,” Lalas said. “It was more a sense of relief than celebration after the game.”

The Revolution had a youthful roster, composed of mostly domestic players, and might have been better served by an experienced coach such as Argentina’s Osvaldo Ardiles, who had interviewed for the position.

Stapleton was 39 years old and had recently retired as a player but could have held his own on MLS playing fields. Keegan recently said he considered Stapleton the Revolution’s best player in practice.

“He was in this moment coaches go through, where he had wrapped his head around that he was now a coach,” Lalas recalled. “It was very difficult for Frank to divorce himself from player to coach.

"He was up on the training table taping his ankles before the players. He was still a damn good player — and he was in the mode ‘if I can’t explain it, I’m just going to show them.’

"I’ll take some responsibility, but that was a recipe for disaster.”

Hopeful for the future

Meanwhile, United had lost its first two games, and Arena also was feeling pressure. He had won five NCAA titles at the University of Virginia, but there were questions about transitioning to the pros.

“He did have cachet and pedigree, he had been a hotshot college coach,” Lalas said. “He was already mass-producing some of the great players we see come along, and there was an expectation he would be successful. But also caution because you see in other sports where successful college coaches make the transition to dealing with professionals, like [Rick Pitino] with the Celtics back then.

“But Bruce had the Midas touch, along with guys behind the scenes like [D.C. general manager] Kevin Payne. Bruce is one of the great coaches, not just soccer coaches, but one of the great American coaches.”

Lalas is optimistic about the future of Arena and the Revolution.

“I don’t know if anyone deserves success more than the New England fan base, for what they have given over time, and their commitment,” Lalas said. “I want to see that city and see what that brand looks like when they win their first MLS Cup and, more important, get that stadium.

"With success and a stadium, it will be lights out, a unique attraction that almost transcends the actual sport. I’m just waiting for that time. It will change the way the Revolution are viewed, not just as a success, but one of the major successes in sports, if it happens.

Lalas now works as a soccer analyst for Fox. Brett Carlsen/Getty

“We would’ve liked to have a better product in the time I was there, but we established a brand and introduced it.

"A midweek game, crappy weather, and 15,000 were showing up in Foxborough to cheer us on. They still wanted to come out and show their support, and that said everything about New England and how they look at their sport.

“Soccer became a reflection of who they are and who they are as sports fans, and we were included in that and looked at the same way as other teams. My two years there weren’t great on the field, but still that experience was one of the proudest moments of my life.”