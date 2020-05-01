fb-pixel

Bruins and Jaroslav Halak reach one-year, $2.25 million agreement

Halak solidifies the goaltending position for the team.

By Matt Porter Globe Staff,Updated May 1, 2020, 21 minutes ago
Goaltender Jaroslav Halak, who turns 35 May 13, has been a stellar backup for the Bruins.
The Bruins are bringing back one of the league’s top goalie tandems for one more season.

Jaroslav Halak and general manager Don Sweeney reached a one-year, $2.25 million agreement on Friday, a smart move for both sides. Halak, the former All-Star (2015) and No. 1 netminder in Montreal and St. Louis, has been the 1B to Tuukka Rask’s 1A the past two years, making a position many teams fret over a non-issue for the Black and Gold.

Halak, who turns 35 on May 13, is eligible for bonuses by reaching that age.

