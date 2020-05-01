Bruins and Jaroslav Halak reach one-year, $2.25 million agreement

The Bruins are bringing back one of the league’s top goalie tandems for one more season.

Jaroslav Halak and general manager Don Sweeney reached a one-year, $2.25 million agreement on Friday, a smart move for both sides. Halak, the former All-Star (2015) and No. 1 netminder in Montreal and St. Louis, has been the 1B to Tuukka Rask’s 1A the past two years, making a position many teams fret over a non-issue for the Black and Gold.