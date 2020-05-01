Federal judge denies unequal pay claim by U.S. women’s soccer players

In a 32-page decision Friday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner threw out the unequal pay claim by players on the U.S. women’s national soccer team but allowed their allegation of discriminatory travel accommodations and medical support services to go to trial. Players led by Alex Morgan claim they have not been paid equally under their collective bargaining agreement to what the men’s national team receives under its labor deal and asked for more than $66 million in damages under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964. He threw out the Equal Pay Act allegations but left intact the Civil Rights Act claims. Klausner wrote that the WNT (women’s national team) rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure as the MNT, and the WNT was willing to forgo higher bonuses for benefits, such as greater base compensation and the guarantee of a higher number of contracted players.

Advertisement

NFL

Jaguars decline Fournette’s option

In a decision not unexpected, the Jaguars declined to pick up the fifth-year option on the rookie contract of running back Leonard Fournette. Jacksonville GM Dave Caldwell tried to trade Fournette over the last month, engaging in conversations with Tampa Bay and Miami, but neither made a worthwhile offer. Due to make $4.17 million in 2020, the 25-year-old former LSU star is coming off a career year. He topped 1,600 yards from scrimmage in 15 games, carrying 265 times for 1,152 yards and catching 76 passes for 522 yards. Former personnel chief Tom Coughlin selected him with the fourth overall pick in the 2017 NFL draft. But in 2018, he was repeatedly late and skipped mandatory functions, was injured, suspended and on the bench in crunch time. Meanwhile, Jacksonville signed former Redskins tailback Chris Thompson, reuniting him with offensive coordinator Jay Gruden, his former head coach in Washington . . . Following the arrest of cornerback Bashaud Breeland in South Carolina Tuesday on five total charges, including resisting arrest and drug possession, Chiefs coach Andy Reid said the organization will allow the legal process to play out before making any decisions of its own. The 28-year-old Breeland was released on $2,362.50 bond after spending nearly 10 hours in jail. A “marijuana enthusiast”, he was among three individuals witnessed by a deputy smoking in a parked car at a gas station, according to the incident report from York County . . . After three unproductive seasons, the Dolphins traded its 2017 first-round pick, defensive end Charles Harris to the Chiefs for a seventh-round pick in 2022 . . . The Broncos declined the fifth-year option of tackle Garett Bolles, who drew the wrath of fans for his propensity for holding penalties

Advertisement

Miscellany

Sprinter Gabrielle Thomas denies charge

American sprinter Gabrielle Thomas expects to be cleared of charges by the Athletics Integrity Unit (AIU) of failing to make herself available for anti-doping tests. On Friday, the 23-year-old Harvard graduate and fellow American Deajah Stevens were provisionally suspended by the AIU for allegedly missing three tests in a 12-month period, a violation of anti-doping rules. “I am confident that at least one of these missed tests is not valid and that I will be completely cleared,” said Thomas, twice a 200m winner at the Lausanne Diamond League. “Phone tracking data and multiple witnesses will conclusively show that I was at the exact location I established in my whereabouts and that the doping control officer simply failed to locate me and failed to follow proper protocol. A finalist in the 200 meters at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Stevens had amassed three whereabouts violations in a year. A similar suspensions was imposed on Kenyan distance runner Alex Korio Oliotiptip . . . Indians reliever Emmanuel Clase was suspended 80 games by Major League Baseball for testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. A hard-throwing 22-year-old righthander acquired in the offseason trade that sent two-time Cy Young winner Corey Kluber to Texas, Clase was expected to have a major role at the back end of the Cleveland bullpen. Making his debut in August, Clase appeared in 21 games, going 2-3 with a 2.31 ERA. He struck out 21 in 23.1 innings . . . An Israeli bank and its Swiss subsidiary agreed to pay over $30 million for their role in conspiring to launder more than $20 million in kickbacks to soccer officials from 2010-15, becoming the first financial institutions implicated in the FIFA scandal to reach a resolution with U.S. prosecutors . . . Chilean midfielder Charles Aránguiz signed a three-year contract extension Bayer Leverkusen less than two months before his existing deal with the German club was due to expire.

Advertisement

Colleges

Advertisement

NCAA expands sexual violence policy

The NCAA expanded its sexual violence policy to require student-athletes to inform their schools each year about any investigations or disciplinary matters in their past. According to the measure adopted by the NCAA’s board of governors that will take effect in 2021-22, all athletes must disclose annually whether their conduct has resulted in an investigation, Title IX discipline or criminal conviction for “sexual, interpersonal or other acts of violence.” Failure to fully disclose that information may result in penalties that include a loss of eligibility, as determined by the school. This applies to current and incoming athletes. NCAA officials also said schools must “take reasonable steps” to confirm the information provided by athletes and provide it to other member schools if those students attempt to transfer to a different college. “The action is the latest step by the Association, consistent with its values, in supporting NCAA member schools to address sexual violence on their campuses,” said board chair and Ohio State president Michael V. Drake . . . North Carolina State recruit Josh Hall, a 6-foot-9 forward from Moravian Prep, will sign with an agent and stay in the NBA Draft.















