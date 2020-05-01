Flashback: Roger Clemens’s 20-strikeout game

On April 29, 1986, in front of a small crowd on a chilly night at Fenway, Roger Clemens struck out 20 Seattle Mariners to set an MLB record. When he was firing on all cylinders, Clemens was a joy to behold on the mound. Who are some other Red Sox pitchers you have enjoyed watching through the years for their artistry, craftsmanship, and/or sheer power?

The Boston Globe and The Sports Museum have teamed up to provide occasional looks back at the good old days of Boston sports, featuring the responses to prompts posted on the museum’s Facebook page from Rusty Sullivan, the museum’s executive director.

Advertisement

Responses

▪ Jim Lonborg for his Cy Young season, his having pitched the best back-to-back clutch starts in MLB history and most importantly for his being a very good man and model citizen. Talk about role models!

▪ Pedro Martinez … his performance in the 1999 All-Star Game was certainly memorable.

▪ I was there to see Pedro strike out 13 in his Fenway debut, absolutely dominant.

▪ Pedro and El Tiante come to mind quickly. I enjoyed Sonny Siebert when I was a kid, too. Koji was awesome too.

▪ I like everyone named so far, but for my money, when he was ON: Bruce Hurst.

▪ El Tiante!!

▪ Other Red Sox pitchers mentioned include Dick Radatz, Bill Monbouquette, Bob Stanley, Bill Lee, Jon Lester, Curt Schilling, Lee Stange, and Oil Can Boyd.

Other memories of Clemens

▪ I was there. I still have my ticket stub … and a signed ball! There were two guys from Australia sitting behind me, who had never been to a baseball game before. They kept saying how much it sucked because no one was hitting the ball. I schooled them, and then they were totally into it.

▪ I was there with my dad. I will never forget it. After about 10 strikeouts, we stood up on strike one, we were clapping on strike two and then screaming and high fiving on strike three. It was crazy! Bob Neumeier was sitting close to us and I went down and shook his hand and said how about that! We witnessed history.

Advertisement

▪ I chose the warmer option that night and watched the Celtics beat the Hawks at the Garden in Game 2 of the Eastern Conference semis. Still have my unused Sox tix somewhere.

▪ Was going to go to the game that night, then my roommate came up with tickets to the Celtics playoff game at Garden — when the Garden message strip at the time revealed Clemens had 12 strikeouts through five innings … shook my head …

▪ Let’s not forget Clemens did it twice!

Follow The Sports Museum on Facebook or Twitter to see daily questions and add your responses to be considered for upcoming installments of this feature.