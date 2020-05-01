fb-pixel

Instant replay: The best sports on TV Saturday

Updated May 1, 2020, an hour ago
David Pastrnak's first hat trick was against the Hurricanes on March 13, 2018.Michael Dwyer/Associated Press

What to rewatch

Hurricanes-Bruins, March 13, 2018

NESN, 6 p.m.

David Pastrnak collects his first career hat trick (he actually scored four). Question: How many hat tricks does he have now? No, 47 is not the answer. It’s nine. Just seems like 47.

Wizards-Celtics, Game 2, 2017 Eastern Conference semifinals

NBA TV, 6 p.m.

Isaiah Thomas scores 53 points on his late sister Chyna’s birthday. Good heavens did that guy have heart.

Yankees-Red Sox, Game 6, 2004 American League Championship Series

NESN, 8:30 p.m.

In retrospect, perhaps the greatest sign that things were going to be different in October 2004 was look-at-me umpire Joe West getting the calls correct on Mark Bellhorn’s home run and A-Rod’s slapping of Bronson Arroyo’s glove at Yankee Stadium.

