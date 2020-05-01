‘The Last Dance’ director explains ‘former Chicago resident’ reference to Barack Obama

Jason Hehir, director of the wildly popular “The Last Dance’’ documentary on Michael Jordan and the 1997-98 Chicago Bulls, said one of his satisfactions as the series airs on ESPN is discovering viewers’ response to specific details.

One of those details that generated plenty of immediate buzz was the chyron in an early episode that identified former president Barack Obama only as “former Chicago resident.”

“What’s been the most fun is to see the little subtle things that we’ve done and just kind of forgot about that are catching people’s attention, like the “former Chicago resident” that we put under Barack Obama,” said Hehir, a Newton native.