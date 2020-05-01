NBA delays draft lottery, combine

Major League Baseball and its umpires reached a deal to cover a 2020 pay structure during the coronavirus pandemic, including a 50 percent cut in May and nothing more this year if no games are played. The sides struck an agreement late Thursday night, two people told The Associated Press. They spoke on condition of anonymity because there was no official announcement. As part of the deal, MLB has the right not to use instant replays of umpires’ decisions during the 2020 season. Most calls have been subject to video review since 2014, but MLB is considering playing regular-season games at spring training ballparks that are not wired for replay … The Oakland Athletics said former minor leaguer Miguel Marte died of complications from COVID-19. He was 30. Marte, a first baseman, catcher and right fielder from the Dominican Republic, played in the Oakland farm system from 2008-12, going as far as Class A. In other team news, the A’s have decided to pay all employees through May.

The NBA is delaying the draft lottery and draft combine, events scheduled for Chicago later this month. The league made the decision Friday, though it has been expected for some time. The lottery cannot occur until the regular season is completed or is declared over, because team records determine the odds that the 14 non-playoff teams will have of securing the right to pick No. 1 overall in the draft. For now, the draft remains scheduled for June 25 — though that, too, will likely have to change in the coming weeks as the league continues reacting to the coronavirus pandemic. The lottery was to take place on May 19. The draft combine was to have run from May 21-24. As ownership support grows for the idea, commissioner Adam Silver and the board of governors continued discussions about delaying the start of the 2020-2021 season until December, ESPN reported.

Tennis goes live in Germany

There were no spectators, no line judges, no ballkids — and no post-match handshake at the net — as an exhibition tennis event got underway in Germany with professional players, a rare instance of live, televised sports held during the pandemic. Just three men were involved in each contest for what will be a four-day event at an academy near the small town of Höhr-Grenzhausen: two players, who sat on opposite sides of the indoor clay court, and a chair umpire. With the men’s and women’s pro tennis tours suspended at least until mid-July , there is not much of a chance for players to play the sport or for fans to watch it. But this mini-tournament with a round-robin format and an eight-man field is among a growing number of unsanctioned competitions. Two more events are planned for the same venue in Germany later this month.

NCAA doctor stresses testing

Widespread testing for coronavirus will be crucial to having college sports in the fall — especially contact sports such as football and basketball, the NCAA’s chief medical officer said Friday. Dr. Brian Hainline expressed cautious optimism that college sports could be played during the fall semester as long as leaders take a methodical approach. The NCAA also released guidelines from its COVID-19 Advisory Panel for getting teams up and running on campuses. The guidelines start with students back at school, which has become a familiar refrain among college sports leaders in recent weeks.

Fans welcomed back to Indianapolis Motor Speedway?

Indianapolis Motor Speedway could be the first major sporting venue to have fans back in the stands this summer. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced a five-stage plan to reopen the state with the final phase tentatively scheduled to include a return to sporting venues on July 4 — the very day an IndyCar-NASCAR Xfinity Series doubleheader is scheduled to be run in the sprawling track. Holcomb said social distancing guidelines will remain in place through at least race weekend, but it will give one of the world’s most iconic sports facilities the potential to be one of the first events to welcome back fans. Mark Miles, who oversees the IndyCar Series as president of Penske Entertainment Corp. president, said other precautions also may be taken though it’s too early to provide those details. The plans still could change if there’s a resurgence of COVID-19 over the next two months.

UFC announces fight lineup

The UFC announced the full fight lineups for its shows scheduled for May 13 and May 16 in Jacksonville, Fla., as the mixed martial arts promotion moves closer to resuming competition amid the coronavirus pandemic. The nine-bout show on May 13 will be headlined by former light heavyweight title contenders Anthony Smith and Glover Teixeira. The main event of the nine-bout show on May 16 is Dutch heavyweight veteran Alistair Overeem against Walt Harris. The shows are expected to be broadcast on ESPN Plus.







