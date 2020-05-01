NFL considering playing on Saturdays, too, if college football season is canceled

The NFL is expected to release its schedule May 9, and games on Saturdays might be part of it.
If the college football season is canceled because of the pandemic, the NFL is considering playing some games on Saturday, the New York Post reported.
NFL games would still be played Sundays, Mondays, and Thursdays.
The idea is intriguing; without college football, the NFL would have a television window. The hunger for live sports, given the unprecedented success of the NFL Draft, could be at an all-time high by September.