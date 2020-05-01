Pan-Mass Challenge fundraiser is going virtual due to the coronavirus pandemic

The bike-a-thon, which is traditionally held in the first weekend of August as a fundraiser for the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, is changing its format due to the outbreak of COVID-19.

The Pan-Mass Challenge is taking its ride virtual in 2020.

“While we’re unable to move forward with our ride safely in the same way we have over the past 40 years, we cannot and will not let our community or Dana-Farber down,” Billy Starr, founder and executive director, said in a release.

By shifting the event online, Starr hopes “to inspire even more participation from those joining us at home.”

The 2020 Pan-Mass Challenge will include taped and real-time content, re-branded as “PMC Reimagined."

An opening ceremony will take place July 31. The ride, along with other events, will take place on Aug. 1. Participants are encouraged to complete rides in their own homes and neighborhoods.

“We are incredibly grateful for the PMC’s unwavering dedication to Dana-Farber," said Dr. Laurie H. Glimcher, president and CEO of Dana-Farber, in a release. “Their creative thinking in rallying their community around an event that provides essential funding for our institution and patients is a shining example of agility and commitment. Cancer doesn’t stop even during these difficult days.”

Last year, the Pan-Mass Challenge raised $63 million for Dana-Farber.

