Group singing for these ‘dark times’

It was one of the last songs sung at this year’s Youth Traditional Song Weekend, an annual winter gathering in the Berkshire woods of young and young-at-heart singers. We learn new songs, share our favorites. We sing our hearts out until our throats are dry. I remember the faces of friends, acquaintances, and strangers in that final circle — smiling, weary from the lack of sleep, shining out.

These words begin a “secular hymn” written a few years ago by my friend, the folk singer Lynz Morahn. She chose a simple melody, and a refrain that can easily be picked up and harmonized. With a group in full cry, that song will shake the ground under your feet.

On March 11, another friend adapted Lynz’s lyrics for the time of coronavirus: “When we don’t stand together, we make our village stronger...” When I’ll next stand together with other singers, and hear their voices rumbling next to mine, I do not know. Many singers are older, immunocompromised, vulnerable to the virus. The act of gathering to sing feels like something for a tenuous tomorrow.

One can always sing alone, but social singers relish the exchange. The learning new songs from others, the jumping in with an impromptu harmony, the spontaneity, the shared emotion, the bad puns. (Always, the terrible puns.) Traditional songs are most alive when they’re shared in community, and that community is now physically scattered.

But it rapidly became clear that we weren’t going quietly into the long night. The singing, and the singers, have gone online. It began with a private Facebook group that one of my singing friends started. At first, people posted themselves singing songs of hope and resilience — Tom Gala’s “Witch Hazel,” Tim Laycock’s “Row On,” Utah Phillips’s “Singing Through the Hard Times” — but the virtual circle’s repertoire ballooned quickly.

People are bringing labor songs, love ballads, sea shanties, little camp ditties, covers, Baroque instrumental trios. One singer threw in a hilarious original parody of the classic “Drunken Sailor”: ”What do you do in isolation/when a pandemic sweeps the nation?” When someone posted herself singing James Gordon’s lonely “Frobisher Bay,” I let the floodgates open as I wondered when I’ll next hug someone, or kiss my partner, or see my parents.

We call across the distance from living rooms, from kitchens, from bedrooms; on phones, on computers, singing through scratchy microphones. Being on camera can be nerve-racking, singing on camera even more so. In the first week of the group’s life, I saw veteran performers share rough takes they might not put out otherwise. Performance polish isn’t important here, and ego is out the window. The fact that singing in community has been proven to increase happiness and well-being is just icing on the cake.

The words of Bertolt Brecht beat through my mind: “In the dark times/will there also be singing? Yes, there will also be singing/about the dark times.” We can sing about these dark times — and through them, and beyond them. Gather your family ’round the piano, or pick up that old ukulele, or Skype with a friend. If you don’t have anyone to sing to, sing to your cat, to your house plant, to the vacuum cleaner; pick whatever songs feel right right now. Don’t think too hard, or sweat the voice cracks or the wrong notes. We are all part of something greater.

Zoë Madonna can be reached at zoe.madonna@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @knitandlisten. Madonna’s work is supported by the Rubin Institute for Music Criticism, San Francisco Conservatory of Music, and Ann and Gordon Getty Foundation.