Boston man arrested after allegedly assaulting man with screwdriver

A Boston man was arrested Thursday night after allegedly trying to steal a vehicle in a Back Bay alley, then striking its owner with a screwdriver, according to police.

Jachai Edwards, 23, of Hyde Park, allegedly tried to use a screwdriver to break into a vehicle parked in the alleyway behind 222 Newbury St. at about 6:57 p.m. Thursday, according to a statement from Boston police.

When the vehicle’s owner approached, Edwards hit him over the head with the screwdriver before unsuccessfully trying to steal his phone and car keys, Boston police spokeswoman Kim Tavares said. Edwards then pushed the other man to the ground and fled down the alleyway, according to the statement.