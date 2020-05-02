Braintree police shooting investigated

State Police are investigating after a man was shot and wounded by a police officer in Braintree on Saturday evening, according to the Norfolk district attorney’s office.
Police responded to a 911 call about an armed man in front of a home on Grove Street around 5:30 p.m., officials said in a statement.
“The facts and circumstances of what transpired next are under investigation,” officials said.
The man, who is in his 50s, was taken to South Shore Hospital, the statement said.
Information about the man’s condition was not immediately available.
This story is developing and will be updated.
