Cambridge police investigating shots fired

Officers responded to the area on the report of multiple shots fired at 7:16 p.m., Cambridge police said in a citywide alert.

Cambridge police are investigating after shots were fired in the area of Harvard and Portland Streets in Saturday night, the department said.

A vehicle was reported to have fled the scene towards Main Street, police said. Multiple shell casings were recovered and the investigation into the shooting is ongoing.

Anyone with any information related to this incident should call Cambridge Police at 617-349-3300.

