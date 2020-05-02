Dorchester man killed in rollover crash on I-93 in Andover

A 35-year-old Dorchester man was killed shortly before noon Saturday his van rolled over on Interstate 93 north in Andover and he was thrown out of the vehicle, State Police said.

His identity was not immediately released, pending notifying next-of-kin, State Police said in a statement Saturday evening. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.

Troopers responded to multiple calls for a crash on I-93 North before Exit 42 at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, State Police said. A preliminary investigation shows the man lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet van in the left travel lane where it then rolled over into the right lanes, State Police said.