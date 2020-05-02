Dorchester man killed in rollover crash on I-93 in Andover

A 35-year-old Dorchester man was killed shortly before noon Saturday his van rolled over on Interstate 93 north in Andover and he was thrown out of the vehicle, State Police said.
His identity was not immediately released, pending notifying next-of-kin, State Police said in a statement Saturday evening. Troopers said he was not wearing a seatbelt.
Troopers responded to multiple calls for a crash on I-93 North before Exit 42 at 11:58 a.m. Saturday, State Police said. A preliminary investigation shows the man lost control of his 2006 Chevrolet van in the left travel lane where it then rolled over into the right lanes, State Police said.
The van then struck a 2010 Subaru Legacy which was also traveling northbound, whose 34-year-old driver from Dorchester was not injured, State Police said. The van stopped rolling at the wooded line near the interstate, according to the statement.
The driver was ejected from his van during the crash and taken to Lawrence General Hospital where he was pronounced dead, State Police said.
The crash remains under investigation by State Police, who were assisted by the Massachusetts Department of Transportation while on-scene.
The right travel lanes were closed on I-93 North for about two hours, State Police said.
Breanne Kovatch can be reached at breanne.kovatch@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter at @breannekovatch.