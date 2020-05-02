ICE detainees clash with Bristol County corrections officials in coronavirus testing dispute

The confrontation highlights the growing concern around coronavirus in immigration detention centers, and particularly in Bristol County, where immigration advocates have sued to force Hodgson to release detainees he’s holding for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement so they can more safely quarantine at home.

Three detainees were briefly hospitalized in the episode, which flared when ten people who had complained of COVID-19 symptoms refused to be moved to a medical unit at the nearby Bristol County House of Corrections for testing.

Tensions boiled over Friday evening at an immigration detention facility in North Dartmouth when 26 detainees briefly took over the facility amid a dispute over coronavirus testing, until they were subdued by Bristol County SWAT teams.

At a news conference Saturday, Hodgson — long a vocal critic of loose immigration policies — blamed those advocates, and their political allies, for using the coronavirus crisis to push their agenda.

“I’ve had this building open since 2007,” he said. “I’ve never had a problem in this building until the last month.”

But the advocates accused Hodgson of retaliating against the detainees over their class-action lawsuit asking to be released from the facility, which is essentially a large room where dozens of people sleep, eat and shower together. In recent weeks, a federal judge has ordered the release of 47 detainees to help enable social distancing there, but dozens remain.

“It’s extremely concerning to us," said Oren Sellstrom, litigation director at Lawyers for Civil Rights, which filed the lawsuit. “This sounds like punitive measures that were designed to be retaliatory. Sheriff Hodgson has made no secret that he does not like that this lawsuit is going forward.”

What exactly happened Friday remains in some dispute.

Hodgson said it began about 5:20 p.m. when ten detainees who had complained of COVID-19 symptoms — coughing and diarrhea — refused to go to the medical wing of the nearby county jail for testing, apparently because they were concerned about potential contamination there. They asked instead to be tested in the immigration facility, a request Hodgson denied, he said, over concern they could infect their fellow residents.

When Hodgson himself confronted one detainee — “a real con man,” the sheriff called him — who was on the phone at the time, he said the man started yelling and “other detainees rushed us.” One, he said, threw a chair. The sheriff said after he and the handful of guards fled the room, detainees used dryers and tables to barricade the doors, damaged bathroom fixtures and punched holes in the walls. At about 7:00 p.m., a Bristol County special operations team and K-9 units re-entered the room and subdued the detainees.

Saturday morning, he showed reporters the damage: broken toilets, water fountains ripped from the wall, a shattered internal window. Mattresses, tables and detainees’ belongings were strewn across the floor. On a window, someone had scrawled “Help us,” and “El Sheriff es racist.”

Fixing it all will cost about $25,000, Hodgson said, and the unit could be closed for weeks or more. On Saturday, the ten detainees who had complained of symptoms were being held in medical isolation units, where Hodgson said they’ll stay until they agree to be tested or 14 days have passed. The other 16 detainees are being quarantined in another part of the jail.

On Saturday, U.S. Rep. Joe Kennedy called for a full, independent, investigation and release of security footage to “ensure accountability,” as he wrote on Twitter. Hodgson said his investigators will review security footage themselves and determine what charges may need to be filed against detainees involved. Kennedy, Hodgson said, “ought to be ashamed of himself” for politicizing the situation.

“He may be running for Senate, but you don’t play games with my staff,” Hodgson said.

In a statement, ICE praised Hodgson’s office for “quickly restoring order.”

In a statement, ICE praised Hodgson's office for "quickly restoring order."

"We continue to maintain our strong confidence in the professionalism of the Bristol County Sheriff's Office staff, a vital partner in our effort to keep the community safe," said Todd Lyons, acting director of agency's Boston office.

















Tim Logan can be reached at timothy.logan@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @bytimlogan.