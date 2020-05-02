Local bird sightings

Greater Boston: A horned grebe and four red-necked grebes were spotted at the Cambridge Reservoir and a Caspian tern was seen at a pond in Westford. There was also an American tree sparrow seen at a backyard in Sudbury, and an ovenbird at Arlington Reservoir in Lexington.

Boston: Two gadwalls were sighted at Belle Isle Marsh Reservation along with a hooded merganser, a Northern bobwhite, and a common yellowthroat at Millennium Park. There were two common mergansers at Chestnut Hill Reservoir, three black-bellied plovers at Fishermans Bend Park, and five common terns at Revere Beach.

South of Boston: There was a spotted sandpiper at Lake Massapoag in Sharon, four sandhill cranes at Burrage Pond Wildlife Management Area in Halifax, and seven Caspian terns at Atwood Reservoir in Carver.

North Shore: There was a Eurasian wigeon at Artichoke Reservoir in Newbury. In Rockport, 10 harlequin ducks were seen at Loblolly Cove in addition to 47 razorbills and an Arctic tern at Andrews Point. There were 19 black-bellied plovers at Great Neck causeway and a white-faced ibis at Hamlin Reservation in Ipswitch, and 12 glossy Ibises at Lynnfield Marsh IBA in Wakefield.

South Shore: Spotted in Fairhaven were a clapper rail at the Egypt Lane Ponds and an orange-crowned warbler at Riverside cemetery. There were two Louisiana waterthrushes at a backyard in Dighton.

Central Mass: Among sightings were a ring-necked duck and two buffleheads at Little Chauncy Pond, an upland sandpiper at Dexter Drumlin in Lancaster, and 15 Bonaparte’s gulls at the Wachusett Reservoir.

Western Mass: Onota Lake in Pittsfield had two surf scoters, a long-tailed duck, and four horned grebes. There were six white-winged scoters at Pontoosuc Lake in Lanesborough, two common gallinules at Jason Street Marsh in Pittsfield, a Caspian tern at Barton Cove in Gill, three evening grosbeaks in a backyard in Warwick, an American redstart at the Turners Falls Power Canal, five upland sandpipers at a grassland in Chicopee, a sandhill crane at Great Pond in Hatfield, and six red crossbills at a backyard in Williamsburg.

Nantucket: There were two northern pintails at the Life Saving Museum and a blue grosbeak at the Milestone Cranberry Bog.

For more information about bird sightings or to report bird sightings, call Mass Audubon at 781-259-8805 or go to www.mass audubon.org.