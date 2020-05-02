Man arrested after allegedly attacking Duxbury police officers

Officers responded to the area of Standish Shores at about 5:30 p.m. Friday after receiving multiple reports of a suspicious man who was following female joggers with his truck "making comments that made them very nervous,” police said.

Michael Proulx 66, of Scituate is facing multiple charges, including disorderly conduct, two counts of assault and battery on a police officer, and threatening to commit a crime, Duxbury police said in a statement Saturday.

A man accused of making inappropriate comments to female joggers in Duxbury was arrested Friday night after he allegedly attacked police officers and threatened to kill them and their families, according to police.

Officers found the man later on at the beach on Massasoit Road. He was also soaked up to his shoulders in his clothes from going swimming, police said.

Proulx was “highly agitated and belligerent,” police said in the statement.

“He began yelling threats and profanities at the officers and the nearby residents,” police said.

Proulx allegedly went up to the officers, who ordered him to stay back, and started to punch and kick them while they were trying to restrain him, police said.

Officers said Proulx was put in an ambulance for evaluation and while on the stretcher, he “threatened to kill the arresting officers and their families.”

Multiple containers of opened and unopened alcohol were found in Proulx’s vehicle, police said.

He was taken to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries, police said.

Afterward, he was taken to the Duxbury police station where he was held until he was bailed.

