Man fatally shot in Chicopee, suspect arrested

A man was arrested Saturday morning in connection with the fatal shooting of a Springfield man in Chicopee the night before, according to police.

The suspect, who is from Chicopee, was not identified. It was not immediately known what charges he will face.

Shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Chicopee police arrived in the area of 17 Elmer Drive after receiving reports of multiple gunshots .They found an injured man on the street, Chicopee Police Department spokesman Michael Wilk said in a statement.