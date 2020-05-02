Motorcyclist seriously injured in Bourne crash

A 51-year-old man was taken by MedFlight to a Boston hospital with serious injuries after his motorcycle crashed on Route 6 in Bourne Saturday, police said.
The man was riding in the area of Edgehill Road when he crashed shortly after 5:30 p.m., Bourne police said in a press release,
The motorcycle was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to the release.
Bourne police and fire responded to the scene.
The cause of the crash is under investigation,
No further information was immediately available Saturday night.
