R.I. has 17 more deaths and 327 new cases of coronavirus, as Governor Raimondo speaks Saturday

The number of hospitalizations is consistent, with 352 people hospitalized, 76 in intensive care units, and 51 ventilators.

Another 17 people have died and 327 tested positive, according to data released Saturday by the state Department of Health. That raises Rhode Island’s death toll to 296, with a total of 9,289 residents testing positive for coronavirus.

PROVIDENCE -- With a week before the governor’s stay-at-home order expires, the number of Rhode Islanders testing positive for coronavirus and dying from the disease remains steady.

Governor Gina M. Raimondo is holding a televised news conference at the State House Saturday at 1 p.m.

Advertisement

There was a brief dip in the number of cases and deaths at the beginning of the week. That has since ended. The governor has said that the coronavirus spread appeared to be in a plateau, but the rate will have to decline before the gradual reopening of the state economy begins.

Raimondo said Friday that she hopes to launch the first phase on May 9, which would include reopening state parks. The state beaches could reopen by Memorial Day weekend.

However, Raimondo warned that residents would have to continue social distancing practices and wear face masks while in public.

Health officials will also have to increase the number of people tested per day, in order to understand where the disease is spreading and how to contain it. So far, there have been nearly 70,000 tests conducted in Rhode Island, including 3,280 just on Friday -- the highest number in one day.

While most of the outbreaks in Rhode Island have been found in nursing homes, assisted living facilities and group homes, health officials also confirmed this week more cases at the Adult Correctional Institutions and the R.I. Training School.

Between five and 10 staff members and fewer than five teens at the Training School have tested positive for COVID-19, Health spokesman Joseph Wendelken said Thursday. A professional cleaning company has since cleaned and sanitized the facility, and the staff have increased cleanings.

Advertisement

The staff are screened when they enter the building, and the youths held in the facility are screened for symptoms twice a day. All are required to wear face masks, except when the youths are in their rooms, Wendelken said.

The Department of Corrections said Thursday that now 11 correctional staff have tested positive for the virus, including two at Medium Security. “Given the specifics of the situation and because of the size of the population, additional surveillance testing, medical planning and precautionary measures are being taken to keep the staff and inmates safe," Corrections spokesman J.R. Ventura said in a statement.

Two people awaiting trial are being held in medical isolation because of the virus,he said.

This story will be updated during the governor’s press conference.

Amanda Milkovits can be reached at amanda.milkovits@globe.com